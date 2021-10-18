Challenging terrain hampered efforts to reach a hunter who collapsed as his party hunted near Buckhorn Lakes on Saturday, Oct. 16.
The hunter died despite efforts by his group and first responders to save him. Authorities did not release his name Monday, but said he was a 52-year-old Illinois resident. Montrose County Undersheriff George Jackson said a heart attack was suspected by the man's fellow hunters, to whom he had reportedly divulged previous cardiac issues.
A formal finding on cause and manner of death is pending autopsy.
The Montrose County Sheriff's Office, Montrose Fire Protection District and CareFlight responded Saturday morning to calls for help after others hunting with the man watched him sink to his knees and then fall forward as they walked single-file through the terrain. Those with him flipped the man over, got his backpack off and performed CPR for an estimated 90 minutes, Jackson said on Monday.
Because of trail conditions, the MCSO could make it no further than Buckhorn Lakes in their available vehicles. The MFPD attempted to reach the fallen hunter with 4-wheelers and similar equipment.
“But the big heroes of the day were CareFlight. They came in and landed at Buckhorn. When they found out all the issues of trying to get to this gentleman, they chose to go airborne again and they ultimately located the hunters with their helicopter,” Jackson said.
The crew landed the chopper nearby and rendered what aid they could; unfortunately, the hunter was deceased.
CareFlight then volunteered to fly the man’s body to Montrose Regional Airport, from which an ambulance transported the victim to a funeral home.
