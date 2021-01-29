Police are urgently seeking the whereabouts of a person of interest in a stabbing that occurred Jan. 24.
Justin Matthew Kaylor, 35, is wanted on a warrant alleging first-degree assault, as well as for questioning in a domestic incident the evening before.
The Montrose Police Department responded at 12:36 a.m. to the 100 block of South San Juan Avenue on reports of a stabbing. There, they found a man suffering from a stab wound to the side of the neck. He and witnesses reported an altercation had occurred earlier, and through investigation, identified Kaylor as a suspect, Detective Mark Trimble said.
Kaylor was not at the scene by the time police arrived.
Additional information was not immediately available, as the case is still under active investigation.
Kaylor is a white man, 5-feet-8, and weighs 145 pounds.
Anyone with information about his location or the incident can report anonymously through Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers at 970-249-8500 or call dispatch at 970-249-9110.
