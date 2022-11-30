Mandatory recount ordered in tight CD3 race

Staff Report
The 3rd Congressional District race will undergo a recount, despite U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Democratic opponent Adam Frisch having conceded.
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced Wednesday evening that a mandatory recount will take place.
The 550-vote difference between Boebert and Frisch fell within the statutory requirements that trigger a recount in close races. The recount is required when the difference is within 0.5% of the winner’s total.
In the CD3 race, the differential was 50.08% for Boebert and 49.92% for Frisch.
All counties must recount votes in the race by Dec. 13.
“The results of the District 3 race reinforce the fact that every vote matters,” said Griswold, in officially announcing that a recount is required. “Colorado voters have made their voices heard, and I am ordering this recount in accordance with Colorado law to confirm the will of the voters.”
Once the recount begins, the 27 counties that are completely or partially in CD3 will work with their bipartisan canvass boards to complete a logic and accuracy test (LAT) on the required tabulation equipment.
Following the LAT tests, the counties will begin recounting all ballots for the CD3 race in the same manner they were processed during the election, meaning all counties will rescan ballots using tabulation equipment with the exception of San Juan County, which will manually recount ballots.
“The ‘fun’ begins Monday,” Montrose County Clerk and Recorder Guynes said. That’s when canvass judges and adjudicators are coming in. They will have to test the equipment, zero it out and then rescan all 21,112 ballots, because that is the means by which Frisch has requested the recount (among counties that used certified voting systems for the initial tabulation). That is his right, Guynes said.
“We expect it’s going to take quite a while to do that. Typically, a recount doesn’t change the outcome of an election. It might change it a few votes here and there,” Guynes said.
She pointed to two other, local-level recounts. The one recent school board race determined only a few votes had been attributed to the incorrect candidate. The other was an interested party retabulation of primary election results, which came up with the same result.
On Nov. 18, Colorado began the statewide bipartisan Risk-Limiting Audit (RLA) – a post-election audit that gives a statistical level of confidence that the outcome of the Nov. 8 election is correct. Bipartisan county audit boards successfully completed the audit on Nov. 22. The reported winner in all the audited races was confirmed.
Colorado’s CD3 is comprised of 26 complete counties, as well as part of Eagle County. Those 26 counties include: Alamosa, Archuleta, Conejos, Costilla, Delta, Dolores, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Huerfano, La Plata, Las Animas, Mesa, Mineral, Moffat, Montezuma, Montrose, Otero, Ouray, Pitkin, Pueblo, Rio Blanco, Rio Grande, San Juan, San Miguel, Saguache.