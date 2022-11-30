Mandatory recount ordered in tight CD3 race

United States  Rep. Lauren Boebert at a Republican Party election rally in Montrose on Nov. 4. Boebert went on to narrowly secure a win over challenger Adam Frisch. Although Frisch conceded, state law requires a recount, which the secretary of state officially ordered on Nov. 30.

 Gunnison Clamp/Special to the MDP

Staff Report

The 3rd Congressional District race will undergo a recount, despite U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Democratic opponent Adam Frisch having conceded.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?