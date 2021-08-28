Marine killed in Afghanistan airport attack had Montrose ties

A Montrose woman’s son was among 13 U.S. service members killed outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, according to published reports.
Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming, and son of Kathy McCollum, was among those who died in a suicide bombing at the airport on Thursday, Aug. 26.
McCollum was preparing to welcome his first child, Kathy told Andrew Wilkow of The Wilkow Majority on Sirius XM early Friday, after being personally notified of the worst news a mother can receive. She expressed sorrow for her son and anger toward President Joe Biden for needless death and mishandling the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan after a 20-year engagement.
“Lance Corporal Rylee McCollum represented the very best of what it means to be an American,” U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, who represents Montrose and the rest of the 3rd Congressional District, wrote in an official letter posted to her Facebook page.
“He was a husband, a son, a brother, and in a few short weeks, he was to be a father. Today, I spoke with Kathy McCollum, who is Rylee’s mother and a constituent. Please join me in praying for the McCollum family during their time of sadness and loss.
“Kathy, on behalf of a grateful nation, we mourn with you for the loss of your son. Our prayers are with you, your family and friends.”
Boebert concluded the letter with a quote from Psalms, Chapter 34, Verse 18: “The lord is near to the brokenhearted and serves the crushed in spirit.”
Wrote Boebert: “God Bless America. Semper Fi.”
Governor Jared Polis on Friday ordered all flags lowered to half-staff to honor the dead.
According to the U.S. Department of Defense, the service members killed with McCollum were:
Marine Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, Salt Lake City;
Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25, Lawrence, Massachusetts;
Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, Sacramento;
Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, Indio, Calif.;
Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, Omaha;
Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, Logansport, Indiana;
Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Riog Bravo, Texas;
Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, St. Charles, Missouri;
Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.;
Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, Norco, California;
Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, Berlin Heights, Ohio;
Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, Corryton, Tennessee.
National media reported the service members’ remains are in transit to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.
The Kabul airport attack is attributed to the Islamic State. The United States on Friday executed a reprisal strike in the Nangarhar Province.
National media reports the White House said another terror attack on the airport was “highly likely” and that it is prepared to launch additional strikes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.