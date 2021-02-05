To protect the health of those who live, work and visit BLM-managed public lands and facilities, and in support of President Joe Biden’s executive order, the Bureau of Land Management is immediately implementing a mask requirement for employees, visitors, partners and contractors in all BLM facilities and buildings. Additionally, masks are required outdoors on public lands where physical distancing is not feasible.
“Ensuring people use masks when physical distancing is not an option and washing hands is the best way to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Mike Nedd, BLM deputy director of operations in a news release announcing the new rules.
“Getting outside and enjoying our public lands is a great way to be active during the pandemic. We want to make sure our employees and visitors remain safe while recreating on BLM-managed land.”
Face masks are now required in all BLM-managed facilities and buildings. Masks are also required on BLM-managed public lands when physical distancing cannot be maintained, including narrow or busy trails, overlooks, and historic homes.
While continuing to deliver essential services to the greatest extent practicable, the BLM is following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and working with state and local health authorities to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission. The agency encourages visitors to contact or visit the website of their local BLM state or district office for the latest office hours and availability, which are subject to change as this situation evolves.
The Uncompahgre Field Office is located in Montrose at 2465 S. Townsend Ave.; 970-240-5300. Visit blm.gov/office/uncompahgre-field-office.
The BLM’s rules for its buildings and facilities are similar to restrictions now in place on National Park Service-administered lands.
