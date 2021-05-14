Mask mandate lifts for the fully vaccinated

Fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks, although they are still encouraged to do so in certain settings.
Governor Jared Polis shared the new mask guidelines Friday, following Thursday’s guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
“If you have been fully vaccinated, the pandemic is largely over for you, and you can now resume your activities without a mask,” Polis said in provided remarks.
“This is the day we have been waiting for. If you haven’t yet been vaccinated, you should continue to wear a mask in public indoor spaces. I hope the fun of an unmasked future incentivizes those who have yet to get the vaccine to do so.”
The new mask executive order encourages any individual aged 11 and older, who is not fully vaccinated, to continue wearing a mask indoors where members of different households are present. Fully vaccinated individuals can go without masks in almost all settings. Masks are still required in certain settings, including in schools for unvaccinated students, teachers, and staff, as well as other settings. See https://tinyurl.com/COmaskfaq to be redirected to a state fact sheet.
Earlier Friday, the governor visited a vaccine clinic hosted onsite at a UPS distribution facility as part of Colorado’s Workplace Vaccination Program. He was joined by Shoshana Lew, executive director, Colorado Department of Transportation.
“Throughout the pandemic, our delivery workers have helped keep our state and our country running. They themselves have delivered the lifesaving vaccine all over the world,” said Polis.
“Bringing the vaccine to their workplace makes it easy for them to take care of themselves and their families. We want getting the vaccine to be as easy as showing up for work, which is why we’re pleased to power the comeback by offering businesses of all sizes the opportunity to host on-site vaccination events for employees, friends, and family.”
In Montrose County, 26,796 vaccines have been administered. Since April 30, there have been 64 new COVID-19 cases, of which 28 were active as of Friday, according to public health data. Overall, there have been 3,451 confirmed cases in the county, and 58 deaths, according to county numbers, which may differ from the state’s. The two-week percent of positivity rate was 3.4 on Friday. Of 44,357 tests, 41,869 were negative.
Colorado has partnered with businesses and associations including JBS, Cargill, USPS, Durango BID, the Colorado Restaurant Association, Costco Business Center, Saunders Construction, King Soopers, and Colorado Potato Growers to provide onsite vaccination clinics. Together, the state and various employers have vaccinated thousands of Coloradans, making it convenient for employees and companies to create a safer work environment. Employers can sign up to host a clinic at atworkvaccinations.com, where they can request an onsite clinic or other options, including a mobile bus or blocks of appointments at local public health agencies.
The state’s comprehensive vaccination efforts include six large-scale community vaccination sites, more than 200 vaccine clinics held in partnership with community organizations, four mobile vaccine buses, and the at work vaccine program.
Colorado recently celebrated a milestone in its efforts to vaccinate the population with the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines, crossing the threshold of more than 5 million total doses administered. As of Wednesday, May 12, all Coloradans aged 12 and up are eligible to be vaccinated. Individuals 12 and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, and those 18 and older are also eligible to receive the Moderna or Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine.
To find a vaccination site, visit covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine/where-you-can-get-vaccinated.
You can also visit montrosecountyjic.com for local information, including a list of vaccination and booster shot providers.
