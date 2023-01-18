Maslow opens infant rooms at Colorado Outdoors; county devotes $80K to help water 'child care desert'

Montrose County and Maslow Academy of Applied Learning’s Bright Beginnings have taken more steps to address the dearth of child care options locally.
The academy this week opened two classrooms at its Bright Beginnings location in the Colorado Outdoors complex.
To help Maslow in its Colorado Outdoors location, Montrose County allocated $80,000. The county stipulated that the spots Maslow will add are to help serve the households qualifying for the Colorado Child Care Assistance Program.
“Montrose County is a ‘childcare desert’ — finding care here is a challenge for working families and limits our workforce,” Montrose County Commissioner Sue Hansen said in a press release announcing the allocation.
“We are pleased this award is helping fund a new facility for up to 70 additional children as well as opening up added spots for Colorado Child Care Assistance Program families. I am equally excited about pairing the Colorado Subsidized Training and Employment Program with Bright Beginnings at Colorado Outdoors. This program will grow and train a reliable workforce that is a critical piece in expanding childcare availability locally,” Hansen added.
Colorado Subsidized Training and Employment Program (STEP) is administered on a local level with state contractors.
The program offers a variety of services to help boost workforce development. In the case of Maslow Academy, STEP will work to connect individuals who are eligible for basic cash assistance with professional work experience as childcare workers.
“We are incredibly grateful for the support of the county and other generous donors. This endeavor would not be possible without all our partners,” said Chrissy Simmons, executive director of Maslow Academy of Applied Learning and Bright Beginnings at Colorado Outdoors. Her remarks were also provided in the press release.
“We have been working diligently for years to open a new school to serve our community’s needs. We are a non-profit organization and continuously work to find money to help support our schools that are not solely relying on tuition. This $80,000 will ensure that more families in Montrose can access childcare since there are very few options available which in turn supports economic growth,” Simmons added.
Maslow’s two classrooms at Colorado Outdoors serves infants and young children. The Bunny Room is for babies 6 weeks to 18 months and the Fox Room is for those who are a year to 2.5 years old.
Maslow plans to add three more classrooms over the next few months, one for ages 1.5 to 3 years old and another for 3- to 5-year-olds.
Maslow Academy maintains its Hillcrest Drive location, where it continues to provide education for kids 6 weeks to 9 years old. It also offers after-school programs and summer camps for kids up to age 12.
