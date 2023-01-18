Maslow opens infant rooms at Colorado Outdoors; county devotes $80K to help water 'child care desert'

The Fox Room at Bright Beginnings, Colorado Outdoors complex, welcomes toddlers. (Submitted photo)

Montrose County and Maslow Academy of Applied Learning’s Bright Beginnings have taken more steps to address the dearth of child care options locally.

The academy this week opened two classrooms at its Bright Beginnings location in the Colorado Outdoors complex.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?