The Colorado Department of Transportation and its law enforcement partners recently conducted the largest seat belt enforcement campaign of the year. The May Click It or Ticket campaign cited 1,548 drivers for not buckling up or having unbuckled passengers in their vehicle. This included 120 drivers who had an improperly restrained child in their vehicle.

From May 15 to June 4, CDOT, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and 62 participating law enforcement agencies statewide came together for the Click It or Ticket enforcement period. 



