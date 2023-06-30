Mayor earns CML MUNIversity recognition

City of Montrose mayor and Colorado Municipal League, CML, Executive Board member Barbara Bynum was recognized at the highest level of the league’s MUNIversity program at the CML’s annual conference Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Aurora, Colorado. (Courtesy photo/City of Montrose)
City of Montrose mayor and Colorado Municipal League Executive Board member Barbara Bynum was recognized at the highest level of the league’s MUNIversity program at the CML’s annual conference this week in Aurora.
Bynum was also elected to her third term on the CML Executive Board where she represents medium-sized municipalities across Colorado.
The MUNIversity is the Colorado Municipal League's program to recognize municipal elected officials investing time and resources to participate in educational events in an effort to increase their knowledge of municipal government and enhance their capacity to lead. Municipal elected officials earn MUNIversity program credits by participating in CML-sponsored training events.
“The educational opportunities that CML provides for city leaders are fantastic and I am honored to be recognized for my participation in CML,” Bynum said.
For 100 years, the Colorado Municipal League has served as a resource to Colorado’s cities and towns through advocacy, information, and training supporting exceptional municipal governance. In 1991 the CML Executive Board created an Elected Officials Leadership Training Program referred to as CML MUNIversity.
“The City of Montrose has enjoyed a strong partnership with the Colorado Municipal League for decades and we are very proud of Mayor Bynum’s continuing efforts to learn even more about local governance, and for her dedication to representing Montrose and similar communities on the CML Executive Board,” Montrose City Manager Bill Bell said.
Bynum was appointed mayor of Montrose in April 2023 by her fellow city councilors under the Municipal Code of the City of Montrose as a home-rule municipality. Bynum is serving her second, non-consecutive term, as mayor.
