Mayor earns CML MUNIversity recognition

City of Montrose mayor and Colorado Municipal League, CML, Executive Board member Barbara Bynum was recognized at the highest level of the league’s MUNIversity program at the CML’s annual conference Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Aurora, Colorado. (Courtesy photo/City of Montrose)

City of Montrose mayor and Colorado Municipal League Executive Board member Barbara Bynum was recognized at the highest level of the league’s MUNIversity program at the CML’s annual conference this week in Aurora.

Bynum was also elected to her third term on the CML Executive Board where she represents medium-sized municipalities across Colorado. 



