Watercolor artist, Tim Brady, will be at Montrose Center for the Arts, 11S. Park Avenue, for a “meet and greet“ session Thursday May 13 from 5-6 p.m. He wants to meet all of you and will talk about his career and ideas about art, watercolor painting and ideas such as portraiture. His artwork is hanging in the Art Center for the month of May.

Tim has consented to lead a “Critique Session” for all interested artists after the “meet and greet“ session in the MCA’s classroom. Those in attendance can bring two watercolor paintings for Tim to critique and help fix (if needed). This session is open to all artists at no charge; however, a $10 donation is suggested to to help offset costs.

