Watercolor artist, Tim Brady, will be at Montrose Center for the Arts, 11S. Park Avenue, for a “meet and greet“ session Thursday May 13 from 5-6 p.m. He wants to meet all of you and will talk about his career and ideas about art, watercolor painting and ideas such as portraiture. His artwork is hanging in the Art Center for the month of May.
Tim has consented to lead a “Critique Session” for all interested artists after the “meet and greet“ session in the MCA’s classroom. Those in attendance can bring two watercolor paintings for Tim to critique and help fix (if needed). This session is open to all artists at no charge; however, a $10 donation is suggested to to help offset costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.