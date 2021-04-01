Special to the Montrose Daily Press
Montrose Center for the Arts presents Joan Anderson as its guest artist for the month of April.
Anderson is an award-winning painter and workshop instructor. Her works in watercolor, collage and more recently cold wax and oil, have been featured in regional and national exhibits, and in private collections throughout the U.S.
Her work has always been predominantly figure or animal. In the past two years, her work has become more and more abstract.
Her paintings show the professionalism of years of perfecting her art. She is a signature member in Western Colorado Watercolor Society and ANAC. Her show will be on display from April 2-24 at the Montrose Art Center, 11 S. Park Ave.
The MCA will hold a Friday reception on April 2, from 5 — 7 p.m. Prior to the reception, Anderson will present an informative talk at 4 p.m. covering her fascinating journey from the figure to abstract.
Masks are required at the MCA.
