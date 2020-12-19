Montrose County School District finalized instructional plans for the upcoming Jan. 5, 2021, start of the semester on Friday.
The district released orange and red COVID-19 dial metrics as part of the spring instructional plans, which provides details related to in-person school operations, instruction, lunch, athletics and other impacts based on the dial color.
According to a district press release, MCSD worked alongside Montrose County Public Health (MCPH) and the Montrose County Joint Information Center (JIC) to develop the plan based on updated Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) guidance, local public health conditions and Montrose County’s current COVID-19 dial. The county’s percent positivity rate, cases per county population and hospitalizations were some of the factors considered, which can be found on the county’s COVID-19 data dashboard at https://tinyurl.com/JICCOVID.
“MCSD is committed to providing in-person learning opportunities for all students as much as is safely possible,” the release reads.
Instruction will look similar to this fall when students return for the spring semester on Jan. 5. Olathe Middle/High School will return to 100% in-person learning with all other secondary schools remaining in a hybrid setup. The district will work to increase in-person support for vulnerable student populations. Elementary schools will continue to operate 100% in-person. Distance learning will continue to be offered to students for the remainder of the academic year.
“Families with grade six through twelve special education students, English Language Learners (ELLs) and students struggling with in-home internet access should expect to hear from secondary schools during the week of Jan. 5, 2021, regarding increased in-person instructional support,” according to the press release.
Despite the spring semester set to begin with instructional styles the same as when students left for break, the district said all MCSD elementary and secondary schools, except OMHS will begin the semester in the red column.
In order to move from the red to orange columns, the JIC COVID-19 dial metrics must remain consistent for a minimum of two weeks.
Elementary specific metrics
At the elementary level, the Level Red: Severe Risk metric sets the instructional model at 100% in-person; however, it limits the classroom teacher as the only designated close contact with students. Support staff, intervention and specialists must remain socially distant or provide virtual support, except for special education. The Level Orange: High Risk is 100% in-person learning at the elementary level without the additional restrictions on staff.
Staff will still be required to wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) 100% of the time while on campus in both the high risk and severe risk situations. Students will also be required to wear PPE 100% of the time when they are seated and inside. During lunch, students must be more than six feet apart when classified as Level Red. Students’ PPE use will be required whenever they are in close contact, like during carpet and collaborative activities and when social distance is limited.
Secondary specific metrics
A hybrid model of instruction will continue when secondary campuses are classified as severe risk.
However, the district will work to increase in-person support for vulnerable student populations, including students with disabilities, ELLs and students struggling with internet access. Staff and student interaction requires a minimum of three feet social distance. The high risk (orange level) allows for 100% in-person learning.
Athletics will also be impacted based on the community level risk. Under Level Red, no athletics will be permitted and under Level Orange athletics are allowed with adjusted requirements and capacities.
School concerts are also limited to only performers participating virtually at both the orange and red levels.
Students will still be required to wear face coverings 100% of the time when seated and indoors (level red) or during close contact and when social distance is limited (level orange).
For a breakdown of how the orange and red level metrics impact school, review the district’s charts.
The district also updated its quarantine return policy district-wide. When a staff member or student quarantines, they can return to campus on the eighth day if they have a negative PCR test and no symptoms or on the eleventh day with no test and no symptoms.
Families and the community can stay up-to-date on the district’s COVID-19 numbers by visiting their dashboard on the mcsd.org website. The district’s and JIC’s dashboards will guide the district’s instructional operations for the spring semester.
“MCSD needs your help to move the dial metrics from red to orange; stay safe by wearing a mask, exercising social distance, washing your hands, staying home if you are sick, and taking viral precautions seriously.”
Lauren Brant is a staff writer and digital content coordinator for the Montrose Daily Press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.