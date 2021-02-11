MCSD staff to receive COVID vaccinations Friday

Students will have this Friday off from school as Montrose County School District employees receive their COVID-19 vaccinations. The district sent a letter to families notifying them of the school closure after the state announced that 35% of vaccine supplies will be earmarked for school staff.
According to the district letter: “In order to inoculate MCSD staff as quickly as possible, vaccine doses will be administered over the next three Fridays (Feb. 12, 19 and 26).”
The district is calling Feb. 12 a non-student contact day, meaning students will not report to school or learn remotely. Within the letter, the district acknowledged the strain the non-student contact days may put on families, but emphasized the importance of getting educators better protected from the virus will help the larger school population. There is no school Feb. 19, but students will report Feb. 26.
“This means that educators will be better protected from the virus, will reduce the number of quarantines necessary, will reduce interruptions to in-person learning, and help ensure that parents can report to their own workplaces without child care or remote learning demands,” the letter reads.
Ahead of Friday’s vaccinations, Superintendent Carrie Stephenson discussed the staff vaccination plan during Tuesday’s board of education meeting. She expressed her excitement for the vaccination plan and why school instruction is canceled.
“The main reason for that is logistics,” she said. “To be able to vaccinate 400 staff members, we would not have enough substitutes to come and fill those holes when teachers have to go out to get their vaccine.”
“It really helps us keep our teachers and kids in the classroom,” she added. “I know it’s an extra day off, but it hopefully is well worth it so that we can start to stop those rolling closures.”
The district is working in partnership with public health to administer the first round of vaccines. Wednesday the district learned educators would have access to additional doses from county public health. The exact number of additional doses was not known as of Thursday morning.
“We were able today (Wednesday) to open up the registration to additional staff groups,” Matt Jenkins, MCSD’s public information officer, said. “We had initially narrowed down the first registration to building staff, so all the people in the buildings who are seeing kids on a routine basis.”
Upon learning of the availability of additional doses, the district opened up the registration to district office and other office personnel.
There are roughly 1,000 people employed in the district, which includes coaches and club sponsors, Jenkins said. Looking strictly at the building staff, the district employs around 750 people, meaning more than 50% of educators across the district will receive the first dose of the vaccine Friday, Feb. 12.
As MCSD staff begin the first round of vaccinations, Stephenson noted receiving one is optional for all staff.
Board member Eric Kelley asked what the plan is for teachers who do not receive the vaccine. Staff who elect not to get the vaccine for personal or medical reasons will still be required to be quarantined if exposed to the virus, Stephenson said.
MCSD is strongly encouraging all staff to seek vaccination against COVID because the ability to keep teachers in the classrooms, even when exposed to COVID-19 will impact staff, students and families. Staff who elect not to receive the vaccine will work Friday, Feb. 12, which is a contracted calendar work day. Staff who receive the vaccine will have the remainder of the day off, should any side effects arise.
“Once the first dose is administered, there is a possibility that some staff may develop side effects preventing them from teaching for the remainder of the day,” Jenkins said. “The district gave staff who get vaccinated Friday off, giving them the weekend to recover from any side effects.”
The district has prioritized vaccinations for classroom teachers first. Once all teachers who want to be vaccinated have been, supporting staff, food services, bus drivers and district office personnel will have the opportunity to receive the first dose of the vaccine.
“What makes this so important for us a school district is the guidelines we have to follow,” Stephenson told the board. “The guidelines currently state that for staff that are vaccinated two weeks after their second dose, we no longer have to quarantine them if they are exposed by the virus, which is really a game changer for us. It helps us to minimize those remote closures that those quarantining experiences that we’ve had just rolling from week to week.”
The second round of vaccinations should fall on a regularly scheduled day off for the district, which Stephenson believed was around March 12, a scheduled school holiday. She is hopeful the booster shots can be administered on just one Friday and said it should not affect instruction.
The booster shot will improve staff immunity to the virus and enable the district to reduce school closures. Although staff will be vaccinated over the coming weeks and fully vaccinated in the coming months, the district’s COVID-19 mitigation strategies will remain in place to keep everyone safe. Two weeks after receiving the second dose, people develop 95% immunity to the virus.
“The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Gov. Polis said recently two weeks after educators’ second dose, they no longer have to quarantine if they have COVID exposure,” Jenkins said. “This is going to be a real game changer, allowing us to reduce the number of interruptions to the learning process, but also making it such that the kids don’t have to stay home from school and such parents don’t have to stay home from work.”
Although staff receiving vaccines will not change school operations overnight, the long-term effects will benefit not only the school district, but also the community.
“This will be a game-changer for the school district, community and business community,” Jenkins said. “This is just something that we’ve all been hoping and praying for and we’re so grateful that now it’s here.”
Vaccinations for educators is one step closer to a return to normalcy as the district remains committed to welcoming students back to 100% in-person instruction.
