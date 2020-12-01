Montrose County School District will implement updated COVID-19 mitigation strategies starting Wednesday, Dec. 2, as the district continues to prioritize in-person instruction while also remaining concerned for staff members’ and students’ safety as viral spread of the virus rises in the area.
Heading into the winter months and the start of cold and flu season, the district has outlined plans that include classroom seating charts, additional screener questions and personal protective equipment (PPE) at all grade levels and schools. The district said these strategies will allow it to “continue in-person instruction and operations and avoid widespread school closures.”
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment recently released updated guidance for schools related to quarantines in classrooms. Classrooms that implement consistent mask usage and seating arrangements allow the school’s administration to determine people who have been in close contact within the classroom. As such, a seating chart may reduce the number of students and staff who need to quarantine within a 6-foot radius of the person who tested COVID-19 positive. Previous guidance required all persons within a classroom had to quarantine for 14 days following prolonged close contact with someone with COVID-19.
MCSD secondary teachers will now arrange all their students in the class sections into routine seating charts. While many elementary classrooms already have seating charts, the district is encouraging teachers in grades K-5 to incorporate seating arrangements whenever possible. Preschool teachers will incorporate contact routines into the schedule.
When staff and students go through the daily COVID-19 screening, they will be asked two additional questions:
— Have you experienced one or more of the major symptoms below?
• Fever, shortness of breath, new persistent cough, or loss of taste or smell
— Have you experienced two or more of the minor symptoms below?
• Nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, runny nose, fatigue, muscle aches, headache or congestion
Anyone experiencing any of the above-mentioned symptoms will be asked to isolate from school or work for 10 days in an effort to keep people who are symptomatic or sick off the district’s campuses.
Another strategy being updated is the face covering requirement. Within a district press release Tuesday, it states, “all students grade PK-12 will now be required to wear masks when in-person on campus.”
This updates a previous requirement within the district’s Return to Learn plan where all MCSD staff and students in grades 5-12 had to wear face coverings while on campus. Younger students were not required to wear masks, but it was strongly recommended.
MCSD Public Information Officer Matt Jenkins said people have been wearing their masks and this update is an effort to keep all staff and students safe.
“We’ve seen a correlation between buildings with really consistent mask use implemented not needing to go remote and able to stay in person,” he said. “The opposite is true in buildings where we have inconsistent mask use and that’s where we’re seeing school spread and rising viral transmission. We’re doing everything we can to keep schools open and in-person.”
Students or staff who have medical conditions preventing them from wearing a face covering should work with their building principal to support their needs.
Within Tuesday’s press release, the district noted how students are safer in school and the presence of school spread is caused from multiple inconsistencies in the mitigation strategies.
“Using local public health data, MCSD contact tracing data, science, input from local physicians and our partners at Montrose County Public Health (MCPH), we continue to determine that students are safer in school.
“Over the past few months, MCSD has managed to minimize school spread of COVID-19. Our data indicates that when we do identify school spread, it is a result of inconsistent personal protective equipment (PPE) mask use, a lack of contact routines in classrooms, or inadequate screening or illness isolation.”
By implementing additional layered mitigation strategies, the district expressed confidence in its ability to reduce the number of students and staff needing to quarantine and better prevent viral contagion on campuses.
These new COVID-19 mitigation strategies will remain in effect for the foreseeable future based upon the local conditions and rising viral spread, Jenkins said.
Montrose County Public Health is reporting a 14.5% two-week positivity rate as of Nov. 30. This rate is calculated as the percent of confirmed positive tests divided by the total number of tests within a defined period.
The updated mitigation strategies align with guidelines outlined by the CDPHE.
MCSD campuses will continue to limit the number of visitors on campuses to protect the cohort system and reduce outside contact that could jeopardize in-person instruction, as outlined in the August Return to Learn plan.
As staff, students and families adjust to the updated strategies, Jenkins hopes it keeps everyone safer and the community continues to take the virus seriously.
“This is a minor change that’s going to impact the school day and hopefully keep schools safer and keep schools open,” Jenkins said. “The choices that families make and the precautions that they take are going to determine whether we can keep schools open.”
Lauren Brant is a staff writer and digital content coordinator for the Montrose Daily Press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.