The Montrose County School District updated the spring semester learning model matrix Sunday, Jan. 3 to reflect Gov. Jared Polis’ reclassification of all red Colorado counties to orange.
Polis announced his request to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Dec. 30, citing the number of cases and ICU capacity saw a “sustained” decline over the past 13 days.
“Throughout this pandemic, we have had to walk a difficult line between the public health crisis and the economic crisis,” Polis said.
The reclassification took effect Monday.
With the spring semester starting Tuesday, Jan. 5, MCSD announced updates to the spring semester, moving away from the red COVID-19 level designation toward the orange metrics — in-person learning levels “High Risk” and “Concern.” According to the district’s update, classes will resume in the “High Risk” level as follows:
— Elementary (grades Pre-K through fifth): In-person instruction will resume at 100%
— Secondary (grades sixth through 12th): MCSD continues to work toward providing 100% in-person instruction for all secondary students.
• Students in grades six through 12 will continue learning in the Hybrid Model. Vulnerable student populations (students with disabilities, English Language Learners, students with no internet access) start 100% in-person effective Jan. 11.
• Olathe Middle High School will begin 100% in-person instruction Jan. 5. This plan did not change from the district’s previously published spring semester instructional plans.
— Students enrolled in the district’s online learning will continue to learn remotely through the end of the academic year.
Elementary specific metrics
At the elementary level, classroom teachers are designated as the only student close contact. Support staff, intervention and specialists must maintain 6 feet of social distance or provide virtual support, if unable to maintain proper distancing.
Students will participate in specials within their cohorts. All staff are required to maintain proper social distancing and wear KN95 PPE or surgical masks when possible.
Lunches are recommended to happen in the classroom if two or more cohorts are in quarantine. Regardless of setting, students must be more than six feet apart. Students are also required to where face coverings when seated or indoors.
Secondary specific metrics
Olathe Middle High School will operate 100% in-person as the spring semester begins. Other secondary schools will continue to operate under the hybrid model of instruction. There will be increased in-person support for students with disabilities, ELLs and students with no internet access.
Students will eat lunch by grade level with six feet of distance between students when dining.
Staff and students will be required to wear face coverings throughout the day with KN95 masks strongly encouraged.
Athletics will be based on CHSAA guidelines and local conditions. Concerts can take place with performers participating virtually.
Staff or students who must quarantine can return to campus on the eighth day with a negative PCR test and no symptoms or on the 11th day with no test and no symptoms. Anyone who must isolate due to illness can return ten days out from the illness onset date.
The district will monitor county and city-level metrics in Montrose and Olathe to determine the most appropriate site-specific models for instruction throughout the semester.
COVID-19 update
The MCSD reported 12 confirmed COVID-19 positive cases in the last seven days within its Jan. 4 update, with eight students and four staff testing positive. There are six staff members and 19 students in quarantine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.