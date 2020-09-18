Staff Report
The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office will again host its citizens academy and applications are now open for the 12 available class spots.
The academy will be held each Wednesday for 12 weeks, starting Oct. 7, from 6:30 — 9 p.m., and concluding with a Jan. 7, 2021 graduation ceremony.
“We had great success with the last one in 2019. Participants will gain knowledge of policing and information on supporting agencies,” MCSO Sgt. Steve Gustin said.
Training will take place at the MCSO, 1200 N. Grand Ave., in the conference room.
Applicants must be at least 18. The comprehensive instruction will cover a wide variety of law enforcement issues each week including: sheriff’s posse, traffic stops, DUI investigation, response to resistance, investigations, crime scene and evidence collection, less lethal, records and civil process, reception, victim services, procurement, peer support, drug investigations, recruitment and hiring, field training program, K-9, SWAT, WestCo Dispatch, and detentions.
Due to COVID-19 and social distancing requirements, class size is limited and applicants are encouraged to submit their applications early. Applications are available online at montrosecountysheriffsoffice.com or in person at the MCSO during regular business hours. Info: Gustin at 970-252-4023 or sgustin@montrosecounty.net.
