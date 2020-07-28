Two men who reportedly tried to dodge authorities after one of them allegedly pulled a gun during a “road rage” incident last week are facing charges.
Tyler R. Carr, 31, is suspected of felony menacing, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, according to the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office.
Formal charges are pending. Carr is free on bond and has a court appearance set for Aug. 27.
Carr’s passenger, Reuben Wise, 30, is suspected of weapons possession by a previous offender.
Formal charges are due by Aug. 13.
An arrest affidavit alleges that on July 22, Carr pulled a gun on the occupants of another vehicle on U.S. 50, north of Montrose.
Two men in that vehicle, a Subaru, said a Ford had passed them as they were southbound on the highway, then slowed, and its driver pointed a “pistol” directly at the Subaru’s driver. They described the other driver and the vehicle, prompting a search of the area near Gunnison Road.
As deputies searched the likely route the Ford would have taken, a deputy spotted a man walking on Jay Jay Road; Colorado State Patrol troopers located and spoke to the man, who identified himself as Wise.
Wise admitted to being in the vehicle with Carr, who he knew as “Joker,” an arrest affidavit says.
Soon after, a deputy discovered the Ford, unoccupied on Joey Road. Multiple deputies, troopers and officers from the Olathe Police Department began searching the nearby area and a witness told them two people had bailed out of the vehicle and took off south.
Deputies discovered Carr hiding underneath boats on a property there and ordered him to come out.
When questioned, Carr reportedly denied having a pistol, although there was a shotgun in his vehicle. He described the encounter as “road rage” and said he’d fled because he was driving and knew he shouldn’t have been, the affidavit says.
