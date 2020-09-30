The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office is urging residents to be aware of an increase of mail and package theft.
The MCSO has received several reports of mail and package theft recently and investigators believe there may be more homes affected. The MCSO is utilizing a bait package to assist in efforts, and so far have been successful in apprehending individuals through this GPS-enabled device. While the vast majority of mail arrives intact, thieves persist in their efforts to steal it and are specifically targeting gifts being sent via mail and package delivery service.
“Unfortunately this sort of theft occurs every year, especially around the holidays, and we are stepping up efforts to let the thieves know this won’t be tolerated in Montrose County,” said Lt. Ted Valerio. “We are asking for the public’s assistance in working to prevent mail and package theft by reporting any suspicious activity around mailboxes and paying attention to scheduled deliveries.”
Here are some tips to help protect your mail from thieves:
• Use the letter slots inside your post office for your mail, hand it to a letter carrier, or deliver it to one of the local U.S. post offices.
• Sign up for delivery alerts offered by many major carriers. For instance, the U.S. Postal Service offers Informed Delivery services that provides a photo of the package (as available; see more info here).
• Pick up your mail promptly after delivery. Don’t leave it in your mailbox overnight. If you’re expecting checks, credit cards, or other negotiable items, ask a trusted friend or neighbor to pick up your mail.
• If you don’t receive a check or other valuable mail you’re expecting, contact the issuing agency immediately.
• If you change your address, immediately notify your post office and anyone with whom you do business via the mail.
• Keep your mailbox in good repair and make sure it’s properly installed• Consider getting a locking mailbox. Ask your local postmaster for the most up-to-date regulations on mailboxes.
• Don’t send cash in the mail.
• Tell your Post Office when you’ll be out of town, so they can hold your mail until you return.
• Report all suspected mail theft to a pistal Inspector. Consult with your local postmaster for the most up-to-date regulations on mailboxes, including the availability of locked centralized or curbside mailboxes.
If you see a mail theft in progress, please call 911 immediately. If you believe your mail was stolen, please contact WestCO Regional Dispatch Center at 970-249-9111, then contact the U.S. Postal Inspector at 1-877-876-2455 or report a crime online at https://www.uspis.gov/report.
