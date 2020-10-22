The Montrose County Sheriff's Office is working in conjunction with Gunnison Police Department in the search for Walter Jackson, 18, who was reported missing from Gunnison. Jackson is believed to be in Montrose County.
He was last seen in Gunnison on Oct. 19 and is driving a 2018 Black Chevrolet Tahoe with North Carolina license plates. He is 6-foot-2 with brown hair and hazel eyes.
If you see him or have information on his whereabouts, contact Western Colorado Regional Dispatch Center at 970-249-9110.
