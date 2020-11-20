The Montrose Daily Press has decided to close its office to the public in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Montrose County and the state of Colorado as a whole.
The closing will take effect on Monday, Nov. 23, but customer service representatives will still be available by phone at 970-249-3444.
"As a leading business in our community, it is important for us to send a message to the community that we are taking the spread of this disease seriously," said MDP publisher Dennis Anderson.
On Nov. 19, Colorado reported 6,036 new cases of the coronavirus. Montrose County had 32 new cases at last count, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 714.
