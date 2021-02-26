The City of Montrose Parks Division will begin work on two South Townsend Avenue medians on the southern edge of town, aimed at greatly reducing the city's water usage on the medians. Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling through the area when work begins on March 1.
The sod on both medians will be replaced with cobble rock and a tree drip irrigation system. This project, when completed, will substantially reduce potable water usage and maintenance of the medians. During construction, one lane will be closed on South Townsend Avenue, Monday through Thursday, starting March 1. The lane closure is expected to last till March 26.
Left turn lanes will be limited during construction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.