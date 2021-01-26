Meek Ranch on scenic byway conserved

A sprawling 1,200-plus-acre ranch located along the scenic West Elk bypass is now conserved, through efforts by the property owners and Colorado West Land Trust.
The Meek Ranch, situated in the Crystal Valley on the western slope of the West Elk mountain range, is a mosaic of irrigated meadows and pastures, mountain shrublands, and woodland that covers gently rolling terrain. Crystal Creek runs for nearly 2 miles through the property and provides beautiful cottonwood galleries and significant riparian habitat for wildlife.
From the West Elk Scenic and Historic Byway, one may now look out over this beautiful ranch with assurance that it will never be developed or subdivided in the future.
“The Meek family started ranching this land in 1915,” said Sandy McLaughlin, who now owns the ranch with Roy McLaughlin. The McLaughlins purchased the property in 2014 and used it to graze livestock. “To continue their legacy, we try to enhance the unique natural qualities that exist here—things like fertilizing fields and reopening old ditches to channel spring water to dry areas of land.”
The ranch is surrounded by privately owned open space and National Forest land that connects to Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park to the southwest. This area provides forage, cover, breeding grounds, and migration corridors for a diversity of wildlife, including big game species that contribute significantly to the biodiversity of the region, such as elk, mule deer, black bear, and mountain lion.
Conservation of the Meek Ranch builds on previous efforts by CWLT to protect unique natural and agricultural characteristics in the area. To date, the organization has protected nearly 9,500 acres of ranch land along the West Elk Scenic Byway, which protects the beautiful views from future development.
“We greatly appreciate the efforts of landowners like the McLaughlins, who choose to conserve their properties so future generations can have places to farm and ranch long term,” said Ilana Moir, CWLT’s director of Conservation, in the news release announcing the conservation of the Meek Ranch. “It has been a pleasure working with Sandy and Roy, and we look forward to our continued connection with them as they ranch and care for their property.”
Funding to complete this project was provided by Great Outdoors Colorado and Colorado Parks and Wildlife, two organizations that have worked alongside CWLT on many projects to conserve open space on the Western Slope.
“We are grateful to the McLaughlin family and our friends at Colorado West Land Trust for ensuring the permanent protection of a property that so immensely benefits Colorado’s wildlife and people,” said GOCO Executive Director Chris Castillian.
Colorado West Land Trust, a private, charitable nonprofit organization, has conserved over 125,000 acres across six Delta, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel counties.
Its mission is to protect and enhance agricultural land, wildlife habitat and scenic lands in western Colorado to benefit the community at large, enrich lives, provide opportunities for outdoor recreation, and ensure our connection to land for generations to come. To learn more about CWLT's work and to contribute to Land Trust efforts, visit https://cowestlandtrust.org/.
