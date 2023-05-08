The Forum will host Delta-Montrose Electric Association board candidates Wednesday, from 8 - 9 a.m. at Colorado Mesa University’s Cascade Hall (South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose).

Speakers will include: DMEA Board President Kyle Martinez, who will talk about the function and importance of the DMEA Board; District 6 candidates Damon Lockhart, incumbent, and Mark Youngwirth; District 7 candidate Enno Heuscher, MD, incumbent running unopposed; and North Region candidates: Stacia Cannon, incumbent, and Paul Sweitzer.



