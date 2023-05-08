The Forum will host Delta-Montrose Electric Association board candidates Wednesday, from 8 - 9 a.m. at Colorado Mesa University’s Cascade Hall (South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose).
Speakers will include: DMEA Board President Kyle Martinez, who will talk about the function and importance of the DMEA Board; District 6 candidates Damon Lockhart, incumbent, and Mark Youngwirth; District 7 candidate Enno Heuscher, MD, incumbent running unopposed; and North Region candidates: Stacia Cannon, incumbent, and Paul Sweitzer.
Each candidate will have five to eight minutes to introduce themselves and detail why they are running for the board.
Separately, the League of Women Voters will be hosting an additional candidate forum Wednesday. This is from 5:30 - 7 p.m. at the Grand Mesa Arts & Event Center, 195 West Main St., Cedaredge.
Mail-in ballots will be sent to DMEA members in early May, and members can cast their vote by completing and returning their ballots by mail, voting in person at the Annual Meeting, or bringing their completed ballot to DMEA’s Montrose office and placing it in the secure ballot drop box located in the lobby.
