The Colorado Department of Agriculture (CDA) is recruiting members to form the Small Food Business Recovery and Resilience Grant Advisory Committee.

The committee will help develop grant materials, qualifying criteria, and assist in the award process of approximately $6 million in non-competitive grants to improve availability of local, fresh food in areas of Colorado that lack access currently. 



