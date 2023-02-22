The Colorado Department of Agriculture (CDA) is recruiting members to form the Small Food Business Recovery and Resilience Grant Advisory Committee.
The committee will help develop grant materials, qualifying criteria, and assist in the award process of approximately $6 million in non-competitive grants to improve availability of local, fresh food in areas of Colorado that lack access currently.
The grants will help small food retailers and small family farms purchase equipment or reduce the cost of providing access to locally grown food, especially in low income, low access neighborhoods or rural areas.
This opportunity is part of CDA’s new Community Food Access Program, supported in whole by federal award number SLFRF0126 awarded to the State of Colorado by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
“People across Colorado continue to lack access to fresh, healthy food, even if it is grown or raised in their communities. Through non-competitive grants for costly equipment and technical assistance, CDA will help retailers and small farmers expand their distribution of healthy, Colorado-grown food,” said Mickey Davis, Community Food Access program manager.
“The Grant Advisory Committee members will help draft the grant application process and establish guidelines on how to distribute funding to small, local businesses that play a critical role in food access across Colorado communities.”
Small food retailers tend to have higher prices for fresh and perishable foods compared to large food retailers because they face pallet break fees and lack cold storage to store higher quantities of perishable foods.
The Grant Advisory Committee will help establish the process for awarding grants, not to exceed $25,000, to help offset the costs of refrigeration or other resources necessary to improve food access, including costs associated with becoming authorized to accept SNAP or WIC.
The Grant Advisory Committee will consist of up to seven members, one of whom will be the Community Food Access program manager. Six other positions will be filled by people who include but are not limited to:
• People from relevant community and non-profit organizations
• Small food retailers, small farm owners or small producers not applying for Community Food Access grant funding
• People who are or have previously participated in a food assistance programs
A review committee will evaluate applications and the members of the Grant Advisory Committee will be appointed by the Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture. Selection of members will be based on established statutory requirements and the information provided by the applicants. CDA will not conduct interviews.
Advisory Committee members will be asked to attend four 90-minute virtual meetings between April and May 2023 and then monthly 60-minute meetings through February 2025. All meetings will be virtual and provide Spanish interpretation services (other languages will be made available to accommodate the language preferences of any committee members).
Advisory Committee members will serve in a volunteer capacity. Additionally, Advisory Committee members may request a stipend for their time in meetings if they are not otherwise being paid by their employer. The Advisory Committee’s work will conclude in February 2025, which is the year current funding for this program ends.
Interested people can find the application and submit additional questions on the CDA website at ag.colorado.gov/CFA.
