Memorial Day observance, suicide-awareness ride

Join the American Legion, Post 73, for Memorial Day services starting at 9 a.m. Monday, at Valley Lawn Cemetery (south U.S. 550).
After the service honoring departed veterans of all wars, the American Legion Riders, Posts 73 and 24, will host a motorcycle ride to raise awareness about veteran suicide rates. The ride concludes at TJ’s Cycles in Delta.
