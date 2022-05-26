Welcome Home Alliance Memorial Day fundraiserThe Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans hosts a Memorial Day fundraiser at the Warrior Resource Center, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose, from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Saturday, May 28.
Enjoy a chili cook-off, vendors, drawings, silent auction, music, free hot dogs and hamburgers (while supplies last) and a showing of classic automobiles, courtesy Black Canyon Classics.
Ute Indian Museum Community Appreciation FestivalThe Ute Indian Museum welcomes the community Saturday, from 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. for a day of fun and education.
The festival features Indigenous vendors, fry bread, museum store specials, a bounce house, several activities and speakers/films/tours throughout the day. Admission is free for all on Saturday.
Also, as a History Colorado-managed property, people 18 and younger can, starting Saturday, get in free throughout the year.
• Saturday’s schedule
10 a.m. — Silent auction;
10 a.m. — noon: Kids activities;
10 a.m. — 1 p.m.: Place your handprint on a banner in memory of missing and murdered Indigenous women;
Noon — 12:45 p.m. — Film screening on missing and murdered Indigenous women;
1 p.m. — Gregg Deal challenges Western perceptions of Indigenous people, touching on race, history and stereotypes;
3 p.m.— Silent auction closes.
The museum is located off U.S. 550 south, 17253 Chipeta Road, Montrose.
Memorial Day serviceA Memorial Day service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 30, at Grandview Cemetery. All are welcome to respectfully honor war dead.
Water Safety Fair for kidsThe Montrose Recreation District hosts a Water Safety Fair for kids 0 -12 on Tuesday, May 31, from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m., at the Field House, 25 Colorado Ave.
May is Water Awareness Month and the rec district wants to ensure the kids in are safe around water. The fair will include stations that will have different activities regarding water safety. There will be prizes at each station.
The kids will also be given a “passport” and once they complete the activity at a station, they will get a stamp in their passport. If they get stamps from all stations in their passport, they and their participating family members can enjoy a free swim day at the Field House outdoor pool until 1 p.m.
