Citizens of Montrose,
In 1997, I was sworn in as a police officer in Montrose. It was one of the proudest days of my life. I’ve had the pleasure of working with some great police leaders. They were all concerned about how we police our community and promoted the equal treatment of all of our citizens. These principles are what I believe in today and as the chief, an expectation within our agency and a standard by which our city as a whole should be governed.
The death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers was an abrogation of justice. It is something that no law enforcement leader should ignore or in any fashion condone, and, as a law enforcement agency we continually examine our practices, policies, training, and most importantly, the type of policing culture we promote and demand. Our agency will continue showing solidarity in supporting all minorities within our community by continuing to build relationships with our communities of color. However, showing support also means promoting the ideal that there is no room in our profession, anywhere, for individuals who promote and commit crimes of racial injustice. It also means addressing and removing the systems that allow these individuals to become officers or to otherwise remain employed. This means police leaders should embrace an in-depth, investigative, and multilayered hiring process. It continues with holding all agency employees accountable for their actions and quickly identifying and removing those within our profession who would stain the honor of this profession with the outrageous conduct we have seen over these last few weeks.
To our citizens, we are fully aware of the recent peaceful protests that have occurred in our community and the protest walk that is planned tomorrow. I’ve been assured this protest will be peaceful. I fully support lawful and peaceful protests. Protesting is a tool to promote meaningful change in our communities. We will support this protest by ensuring it remains peaceful as our duty as police officers is to protect all of our citizens equally. Therefore, for those who wish to peacefully participate, you will see us throughout the area to insure you remain safe. I’ve heard concerns that our officers will show up in riot gear, which I guarantee you is not the case, as we understand our actions can escalate situations. Our agency was recently issued body worn cameras and this will be the first occurrence in which they will be used. This couldn’t have occurred without the support in funding from our citizens, City Council, and City Management Team, and I thank you all for that. All of our police officers will be wearing these cameras to insure an accurate depiction of any situation in which they are involved.
Finally, as I support lawful and peaceful protests as recognized by the First Amendment to our Constitution and to which we are sworn to uphold, there will be no tolerance for property damage, or violence directed at either protestors, law enforcement, or our citizens. To be clear, our officers will take the necessary and appropriate steps to maintain peace and protect all of the citizens we serve.
To our police officers, our community supports you, as do I, and the good work you do every day for our community. I also want everyone to understand how deeply I believe in the fair and equitable treatment of all of our citizens, and that all of our employees maintain and promote a policing culture that holds these principles well into the future of our community.
Finally, I believe in the goodness of this community and of the citizens who call this beautiful place home. Let tomorrow be a shining example to all of how this can be done right and the message delivered with profound effect.
Thank you,
Chief of Police
Blaine Hall
