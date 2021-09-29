Gather on Sunday, Oct. 3, from 12:30 - 3 p.m. for a community block party, hosted by Montrose United Methodist Church.

The block party takes place on South First Street, between Park Avenue and Mesa Avenue, near the church, at 19 S. Park Ave.

Enjoy a dunk tank (weather dependent), bounce house, crafts, games, pumpkin patch, games, live music by Tia Brown & Company — and an ice cream sundae bar.

Admission is free. Info: www.montroseumc.org.

