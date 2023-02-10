MHS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Kaleb Ferguson

Kaleb Ferguson is the Montrose High School Athlete of the Week. (Cliff Dodge/Special to the MDP)

The Montrose Red Hawks boys basketball team came to grips with a difficult loss on Tuesday evening at Fruita-Monument. The team has built an 11-6 overall record including 3-3 league mark. The Red Hawks are aiming for the playoffs, and a sophomore is one of the players hoping to take them there.

Kaleb Ferguson plays the center position for the Red Hawks. He can be seen moving about down low, in the paint and out near the free throw line as the Red Hawks run their offense. Ferguson is one of the leading scorers and also plays a tough man to man defense, a hallmark of Montrose basketball.



