MHS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Kaleb Ferguson

The Montrose Red Hawks boys basketball team came to grips with a difficult loss on Tuesday evening at Fruita-Monument. The team has built an 11-6 overall record including 3-3 league mark. The Red Hawks are aiming for the playoffs, and a sophomore is one of the players hoping to take them there.
Kaleb Ferguson plays the center position for the Red Hawks. He can be seen moving about down low, in the paint and out near the free throw line as the Red Hawks run their offense. Ferguson is one of the leading scorers and also plays a tough man to man defense, a hallmark of Montrose basketball.
When asked how he arrived in Montrose, Ferguson explained, “We lived in Gunnison. My dad was a store manager of the City Market in Gunnison. In my seventh grade year Kroger had a big shakeup in their management and they decided to transfer my dad up to Montrose to manage the City Market South.”
Kaleb’s dad has recently been promoted to operations specialist in the Kroger management chain.
Kaleb’s mom has a full-time job as well. She homeschools Kaleb and his two younger brothers on their farm up near Olathe.
Kaleb talked about his two brothers. “Noah, my middle brother, he really loves the ranching stuff. He’s a horseman for sure. He loves to train horses.
My other brother is also into ranching stuff, but he is more into music and stuff like that.”
When asked about his love for basketball, Kaleb was quite vocal. “I have always played basketball, even when I was very little. My mother tells the story of how my grandpa gave me a Michael Jordan CD when I was about 3 years old so basketball has always been something that I have always wanted to do even from a very young age.”
Kaleb is taking trigonometry right now but hopes to finish early so he can begin an Advanced Placement math class. He explained, “All my school is on line so I can go at my own pace so if that means going ahead I can get it ahead. I am taking an AP history course. I am also taking chemistry, English and Spanish as well.”
When asked where he prefers to hang out on the basketball court, Kaleb was very positive. “I am definitely an interior player. I feel much more comfortable in the low block, maybe some the high post.”
Kaleb talked about goals. He and his teammate’s major goal is to make it to the state tournament. “It really doesn’t matter who scores, who does what. We have just got to get the win and get our team back on track, especially after a tough loss like Fruita and getting into the playoffs,” he said.
Kaleb, only a sophomore, knows and understands the Montrose basketball legacy. “We need to continue the seasons we have had, especially the last few years. We need to be able to continue that legacy and culture the seniors from last year left, and not let it die.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone