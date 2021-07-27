Fall student-athletes at Montrose High School can register for the upcoming fall sports season (and activities) at the MHS activities office on Aug. 2 — 4 from 8 a.m. — noon, and 1 — 4 p.m. each day.
The Colorado High School Activities Association altered the registration platform, so student-athletes, families must visit montrose-ar.rschooltoday.com (click on the red icon in the middle of the page) to create a profile. Physicals should be completed during online registration or before registration closes.
Once a profile is completed, student-athletes can visit during the days listed. Each athlete must go to the office to register and obtain a yellow slip to start practice on Monday, Aug. 8.
For more information or any questions, call the MHS activities office at 970-240-6413.
