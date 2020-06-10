As the school year concluded with distance learning, the Montrose High School staff were unable to recognize the Class of 2020, who received over $424,000 in scholarships from Montrose families and organizations. Despite not being able to have the traditional celebration night at MHS, MHS administrators and counselors are sharing the Class of 2020’s successes while also thanking the community for providing support.

“Montrose High School Class of 2020 will receive over $424,000 in scholarships from Montrose families and organizations,” Jim Barnhill, MHS principal, said. “These local scholarships would not be possible without the support of our amazing community. The families, businesses, and organizations that are the driving force behind our local scholarship program exhibit faith in the future of our students and they show their support year after year with their time and generous donations.”

Barnhill added, “Congratulations to the Class of 2020 for working hard over the past four years, and thank you to the Montrose community for supporting our schools and students.”

Montrose Community Foundation Scholarships

Gilbert Family ($1,000): Jasmyn Aragon; Josie Eccher

Montrose Rotary Club: Lyndsey Anderson, $1,250; Alexis Beller, $1,000; Catherine Borner, $1,500; Ryann Fife, $1,000; Olivia Haga, $1,500; Dylan Reher, $500; Claire Wilson, $1,250

Cobble Creek Men’s Golf Association ($1,000): Amanda Beaver; Ashlyn Manuel

Ada M. and Luther B. White Memorial: Eric Gutierrez Camacho, $1,500

Montrose County Merit ($3,000): Alexis Beller; Catherine Borner

Literature for Life: Catherine Borner, $5,000 renewable scholarship totaling $20,000

Ken and Marlene Townsend: Lyndsey Anderson, $10,000 renewable scholarship totaling $40,000; Eric Gutierrez Camacho, $5,000

DMEA ($2,000): Lyndsey Anderson; Catherine Borner; Olivia Haga; Emily Harman; Daniel Bynum, $1,000

Family and Organization Scholarships

Shaun Peter Cassidy Memorial: Conner Lugard, $1,000

Delta Kappa Gamma: Alexis Waltrip, $1,000

Phipps-Wareham ($2,000): Chance Ackerson; Chris Gibson

Uncompahgre Valley Education Association: Emily Hartman, $500

Altrusa ($1,500): Macy Boulden; Ryann Fife; Ashlyn Manuel; Isabelle Stollsteimer

J.D. Stoll Memorial: Chance Ackerson, $1,000

Desarae Jones Memorial: Chris Gibson, $1,000

Montrose Wrestling Association: Cole Simmons, $1,000

Montrose County Republican Women: Emily Hartman, $1,000

Montrose High School Legacy Class of 1961: Faith Meyer, $1,500

Montrose Order of the Oddfellows and Rebekahs ($1,000): Chance Ackerson; Chris Gibson; Hannah Metzger; Faith Meyer

Gayle Clarke Memorial: Eric Gutierrez Camacho, $2,000; Josie Eccher, $1,000

Eye Care for 2020: Amanda Beaver, $2,020

Kelly Frank and Shannon McKee Memorial: Amanda Beaver, $2,000

Shelter Insurance: Emily Hartman, $2,000

Don Barnett: Alexis Beller, $1,000

Richard M. Longsdorf Memorial: Sean Alex, $2,000 renewable scholarship totaling $8,000

Josephine Ecklund Petrie and Charles A. Petrie Memorial: Olivia Haga, $15,000 renewable scholarship totaling $60,000

Maria Elizondo ($15,000 renewable scholarship totaling $60,000): Catherine Borner; Ryann Fife

Western Colorado Golf Foundation: Amanda Beaver, $1,000

Montrose County School District Scholarships

Didrickson-Niles Fund Scholarship: Hadley Greiner

Francis and Lucy Bockhaus Scholarship: Catherine Borner, $1,000 renewable scholarship up to 5 years totaling $10,000

Ruby Demoret Scholarship: Eric Gutierrez Camacho, $1,000 renewable scholarship totaling $4,000

Lee J. Proper Scholarship ($2,000 renewable scholarship totaling $8,000): Alexis Beller; Faith Meyer

Cecile B. Shinn Fund: Alexis Beller, $1,000 renewable scholarship totaling $4,000

Thomas and Jennie Hiebler Memorial: Bailee Phillips, $2,000 renewable scholarship totaling $8,000

MHS Principal’s Scholarship to CMU ($1,250): Chris Gibson; Faith Meyer; Mark Schwarz; Claire Wilson

Purciel Memorial: Eric Gutierrez Camacho, $1,000 renewable scholarship totaling $4,000

Thomas Townsend Fund ($300 renewable scholarship totaling $1,200): Lyndsey Anderson, Alexis Beller, Catherine Borner, Daniel Bynum, Dillon Crim, Ryann Fife, Caroline Graham, Hadley Greiner, Olivia Haga, Emily Hartman, Claire Wilson

Peter M. and Susan F. Pritchett: Claire Wilson, $5,000

MHS Staff Scholarship ($500): Clara Carrasco; Alexis Beller

Frank and Esther Collins Memorial: Amanda Beaver, $2,000 renewable scholarship totaling $8,000

Connor Imus Memorial ($1,000 renewable scholarship totaling $4,000): Josie Eccher, Jasmine Marquz, Kennadie Minerich, Ben Robuck, Isabelle Stollsteimer, Madison Satterly, Trey Schwerdtfeger, Kade Terrell; Kelsey Rycenga, $2,000 renewable scholarship totaling $8,000.

