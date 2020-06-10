As the school year concluded with distance learning, the Montrose High School staff were unable to recognize the Class of 2020, who received over $424,000 in scholarships from Montrose families and organizations. Despite not being able to have the traditional celebration night at MHS, MHS administrators and counselors are sharing the Class of 2020’s successes while also thanking the community for providing support.
“Montrose High School Class of 2020 will receive over $424,000 in scholarships from Montrose families and organizations,” Jim Barnhill, MHS principal, said. “These local scholarships would not be possible without the support of our amazing community. The families, businesses, and organizations that are the driving force behind our local scholarship program exhibit faith in the future of our students and they show their support year after year with their time and generous donations.”
Barnhill added, “Congratulations to the Class of 2020 for working hard over the past four years, and thank you to the Montrose community for supporting our schools and students.”
Montrose Community Foundation Scholarships
Gilbert Family ($1,000): Jasmyn Aragon; Josie Eccher
Montrose Rotary Club: Lyndsey Anderson, $1,250; Alexis Beller, $1,000; Catherine Borner, $1,500; Ryann Fife, $1,000; Olivia Haga, $1,500; Dylan Reher, $500; Claire Wilson, $1,250
Cobble Creek Men’s Golf Association ($1,000): Amanda Beaver; Ashlyn Manuel
Ada M. and Luther B. White Memorial: Eric Gutierrez Camacho, $1,500
Montrose County Merit ($3,000): Alexis Beller; Catherine Borner
Literature for Life: Catherine Borner, $5,000 renewable scholarship totaling $20,000
Ken and Marlene Townsend: Lyndsey Anderson, $10,000 renewable scholarship totaling $40,000; Eric Gutierrez Camacho, $5,000
DMEA ($2,000): Lyndsey Anderson; Catherine Borner; Olivia Haga; Emily Harman; Daniel Bynum, $1,000
Family and Organization Scholarships
Shaun Peter Cassidy Memorial: Conner Lugard, $1,000
Delta Kappa Gamma: Alexis Waltrip, $1,000
Phipps-Wareham ($2,000): Chance Ackerson; Chris Gibson
Uncompahgre Valley Education Association: Emily Hartman, $500
Altrusa ($1,500): Macy Boulden; Ryann Fife; Ashlyn Manuel; Isabelle Stollsteimer
J.D. Stoll Memorial: Chance Ackerson, $1,000
Desarae Jones Memorial: Chris Gibson, $1,000
Montrose Wrestling Association: Cole Simmons, $1,000
Montrose County Republican Women: Emily Hartman, $1,000
Montrose High School Legacy Class of 1961: Faith Meyer, $1,500
Montrose Order of the Oddfellows and Rebekahs ($1,000): Chance Ackerson; Chris Gibson; Hannah Metzger; Faith Meyer
Gayle Clarke Memorial: Eric Gutierrez Camacho, $2,000; Josie Eccher, $1,000
Eye Care for 2020: Amanda Beaver, $2,020
Kelly Frank and Shannon McKee Memorial: Amanda Beaver, $2,000
Shelter Insurance: Emily Hartman, $2,000
Don Barnett: Alexis Beller, $1,000
Richard M. Longsdorf Memorial: Sean Alex, $2,000 renewable scholarship totaling $8,000
Josephine Ecklund Petrie and Charles A. Petrie Memorial: Olivia Haga, $15,000 renewable scholarship totaling $60,000
Maria Elizondo ($15,000 renewable scholarship totaling $60,000): Catherine Borner; Ryann Fife
Western Colorado Golf Foundation: Amanda Beaver, $1,000
Montrose County School District Scholarships
Didrickson-Niles Fund Scholarship: Hadley Greiner
Francis and Lucy Bockhaus Scholarship: Catherine Borner, $1,000 renewable scholarship up to 5 years totaling $10,000
Ruby Demoret Scholarship: Eric Gutierrez Camacho, $1,000 renewable scholarship totaling $4,000
Lee J. Proper Scholarship ($2,000 renewable scholarship totaling $8,000): Alexis Beller; Faith Meyer
Cecile B. Shinn Fund: Alexis Beller, $1,000 renewable scholarship totaling $4,000
Thomas and Jennie Hiebler Memorial: Bailee Phillips, $2,000 renewable scholarship totaling $8,000
MHS Principal’s Scholarship to CMU ($1,250): Chris Gibson; Faith Meyer; Mark Schwarz; Claire Wilson
Purciel Memorial: Eric Gutierrez Camacho, $1,000 renewable scholarship totaling $4,000
Thomas Townsend Fund ($300 renewable scholarship totaling $1,200): Lyndsey Anderson, Alexis Beller, Catherine Borner, Daniel Bynum, Dillon Crim, Ryann Fife, Caroline Graham, Hadley Greiner, Olivia Haga, Emily Hartman, Claire Wilson
Peter M. and Susan F. Pritchett: Claire Wilson, $5,000
MHS Staff Scholarship ($500): Clara Carrasco; Alexis Beller
Frank and Esther Collins Memorial: Amanda Beaver, $2,000 renewable scholarship totaling $8,000
Connor Imus Memorial ($1,000 renewable scholarship totaling $4,000): Josie Eccher, Jasmine Marquz, Kennadie Minerich, Ben Robuck, Isabelle Stollsteimer, Madison Satterly, Trey Schwerdtfeger, Kade Terrell; Kelsey Rycenga, $2,000 renewable scholarship totaling $8,000.
