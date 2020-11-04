Tuesday, Nov. 3, the Montrose County School District (MCSD) COVID-19 Response Team (CRT) received confirmation that a staff member at Montrose High School (MHS) tested positive for COVID-19.
MCSD has worked with Montrose County Public Health (MCPH) to contract trace any staff and students with whom the individual had prolonged close contact, and who now need to quarantine and seek testing.
The CRT determined that nine MHS staff members and two MHS students need to quarantine through Friday, November 6th, and seek COVID testing.
Montrose County School District has contacted all individuals affected, prior to public notification, and no other students or staff cohorts are affected at this time.
As we enter the winter months and approach cold and flu season, we remind every community member to stay home when you are sick, wash your hands often, social distance whenever possible and wear your Personal Protective Equipment (masks) with consistency.
