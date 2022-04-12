Montrose Center for the Arts is hosting the artwork of students from Montrose and Olathe High schools, as well as artwork from Centennial Middle School, Columbine Middle School and Olathe Middle School.
The variety and forms of art range from the Ceramics Class at Montrose High School taught by Chad Morris, to 2-D art at Montrose High School taught by Joseph Leonard, to landscapes, portraits and still life in mixed media from Stephen Motley’s class at Olathe High School and Middle School, as well as Linda McMenamy’s class from Centennial Middle School and Heather Jennings’ classes from Columbine Middle School.
For the first time, professional artist members from MCA judged this exhibit. Highest honors were awarded to Clarinda Townsend, Motley’s student at Olathe Middle School; Brian Guitron, Motley’s student at Olathe High School, and Aiyanna Fabian, Morris’ Ceramic Arts student at Montrose High School.
This exhibit may be viewed at Montrose Center for the Arts until Wednesday, April 20. MCA is open from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday and is located at 11 S. Park Ave., on the southeast corner of Main and Park.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone