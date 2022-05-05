Mike’s Journey of Discovery: The Lewis and Clark Trail

Over the last couple of years I’ve been painting National Historic Trails —The Old Spanish Trail, in conjunction with the old Spanish Trail Association and the Bureau of Land Management, which passes right here through our fair town.
Originating in Santa Fe, New Mexico, the Old Spanish Trail was originated in 1829 as a trade route to Los Angeles. This project is ongoing.
Last summer I painted along the Santa Fe Trail from Franklin, Missouri, to Santa Fe, New Mexico in celebration of the 200 anniversary of the trail. These paintings were first shown at the El Zaguan gallery in Santa Fe and again locally at the Montrose Center for the Arts.
This year, I will be painting and following the length of the Lewis and Clark Trail, my most ambitious undertaking to date. I will begin my journey on May 14, where they began, at Camp Dubois, Missouri, near St. Louis, in 1804.
My goal is to paint daily along the route all of the way to the Pacific Ocean, near Astoria, Oregon.
The Lewis and Clark Trail is perhaps the most significant of the National Historic Trails as it is the first one and the most ambitious. It essentially opened the west to further travel and exploration … and “Manifest Destiny.”
In 1803, President Jefferson commissioned Meriwether Lewis, his personal secretary and aide, to explore the region of the Upper Missouri River, seeking its source in the fabled Rocky Mountains which lay somewhere to the West, seeking the rumored Northwest Passage, a waterway, which would provide access to the Pacific Ocean, opening trade with China and thereby claiming the territory for the United States.
Additionally, in that same year, President Jefferson was presented the opportunity to purchase the Louisiana Territory, which he did. He quickly added the exploration of the newly acquired land to Lewis’ agenda. Lewis enlisted the help of William Clark to lead a band of explorers on this adventure into the unknown.
From the study I have made into their journey, to include a copy of their compiled journals by Gary E. Moulten, I have developed an immense appreciation of their feat. The hardships, the discoveries, the expectations, the joys, the wonderment of it all, and the accomplishment. They encountered numerous native tribes along the way who previously had no contact with the white man and tried to establish relations with them.
I will act as a current day expedition artist and paint the sites and sights along the way, in the tradition of historic artists who have preceded me. Said plein air paintings will be used for both exhibit and as studies for further studio work.
I will be sending weekly dispatches from the trail to the Daily Press, allowing you good people to follow along on this monumental adventure. I’m glad to have you along.
Mike is a professional artist living in Montrose. He can be followed on his website blog at mikesimpsonart.com, on Instagram at mikesimpsonart and his YouTube Channel at mikesimpsonart