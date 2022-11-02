Missing hunter found dead

A helicopter search for a missing Grand Junction elk hunter ended in a way no one had wanted when his body was found in rugged terrain about 2 miles from the Black Canyon.
Calvin Prochnow, 69, had been missing since Sunday afternoon, when he separated from his hunting partner near C77 Road in rural Montrose County. Prochnow left his backpack and cell phone in his Jeep before heading out with a rifle.
When he did not appear as planned that afternoon, Montrose County Sheriff’s Office deputies and posse members launched what turned into a three-day search — and then, on Wednesday, a grim recovery mission.
Multiple search and rescue teams from Montrose, Ouray, Gunnison and Delta joined the MCSO and posse in searching for Procnhnow, as did Olathe Spray Service’s helicopter and pilot, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and aircraft from the Colorado Division of Fire Control and Prevention.
At about 3:30 Tuesday, Nov. 1, a CDFCP flight crew spotted what appeared to be a body on the south side of Red Canyon, in steep terrain, MCSO Cmdr. Ty Cox said on Wednesday, Nov. 2.
Because of the time of day and location of the body, crews could not deploy to confirm identity or initiate retrieval on Tuesday. Instead, they headed out again Wednesday morning, when a chopper dropped an investigator and deputy coroner near the body. Cox said they confirmed Prochnow as the deceased and brought him to a place where the helicopter could land and retrieve him.
No foul play is suspected. The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy.
“Obviously, our deepest condolences go out to the friends and family of Mr. Prochnow,” Cox said, thanking all who had assisted in the search. “Obviously, this wasn’t the outcome we were hoping for. It’s a tough deal.”
The initial story about Calvin Prochnow’s disappearance listed his age as 70, as obtained from the MCSO, which has since confirmed he was 69.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
