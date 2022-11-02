Missing hunter found dead

Calvin Prochnow

A helicopter search for a missing Grand Junction elk hunter ended in a way no one had wanted when his body was found in rugged terrain about 2 miles from the Black Canyon.

Calvin Prochnow, 69, had been missing since Sunday afternoon, when he separated from his hunting partner near C77 Road in rural Montrose County. Prochnow left his backpack and cell phone in his Jeep before heading out with a rifle.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

