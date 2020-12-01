Missing juvenile sought

Update: Pepper Strole has been found.

The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information as to the whereabouts of Pepper Strole, 17, who was reported as a runaway after family members last saw him Nov. 24.

He is approximately 5-feet-five with blond hair and blue eyes and weighs about 115 pounds.

Call 970-249-9110 with any information.

