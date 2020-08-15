The Crested Butte man reported missing earlier this week has been found safe, the Crested Butte Marshal’s Office reports.

Nathan “Jack” DeRose hadn’t been seen or heard from since July. His vehicle was found in a condo parking lot in Mt. Crested Butte July 24, and his camp trailer was found apparently abandoned in Gunnison.

On Thursday, the marshal’s office and Mt. Crested Butte Police Department located DeRose in a Mt. Crested Butte hotel. He and his dogs were found safe there.

