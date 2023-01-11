Although cell phone technology helped find the location of an elderly Montrose County woman who was reported missing, the information came too late.

To their sadness, Montrose County Sheriff’s Office deputies and others looking for the 91-year-old woman learned she had died in a multi-vehicle collision on U.S. 160, in Pagosa Springs, some hours after she was reported missing Jan. 9.



