Although cell phone technology helped find the location of an elderly Montrose County woman who was reported missing, the information came too late.
To their sadness, Montrose County Sheriff’s Office deputies and others looking for the 91-year-old woman learned she had died in a multi-vehicle collision on U.S. 160, in Pagosa Springs, some hours after she was reported missing Jan. 9.
Worried family members called the MCSO at about 4 p.m., reporting the woman had not returned home as expected. She had last been seen driving a Jeep Cherokee.
The sheriff’s office began the process of conducting a welfare check and issued a “Silver Alert.” The Colorado Bureau of Investigation also sent out an alert, which stated the woman had dementia.
Investigators began trying to ping the woman’s cell phone, MCSO Investigator Sarah Belcher said. This yielded a location near Pagosa Springs, Archuleta County, several hours away, on a route that would have taken the woman over high mountain passes.
The MCSO called the Pagosa Springs police for assistance in locating the woman, but were told the agency’s hands were full with a severe crash. Investigators were directed to the Colorado State Patrol for assistance with what they still believed to be a welfare check, Belcher said.
Later, the police in Pagosa called with the news that the woman the MCSO was seeking had been killed in the crash they were investigating.
According to reports, the woman was eastbound on U.S. 160 through Pagosa when her Jeep crossed the center line and sideswiped a Subaru, then struck an Audi sedan head-on. The Audi’s male driver and sole occupant was flown to an Albuquerque hospital, Belcher said; condition unknown.
The Jeep then crashed into a Jeep Compass behind the Audi. The three female occupants in the first vehicle were released with minor injuries.
Finally, a Dodge truck swerved to avoid crashing and hit the rear of the Audi, but was then able to go around the crash and its male driver escaped injury.
