Missing Ophir woman found dead Staff Report Sep 13, 2021 Sep 13, 2021 Updated 6 hrs ago

A missing woman was found deceased in her vehicle on Monday, the San Miguel County coroner confirmed.Hannah Israel, 30, of Ophir, had been missing for nine days when San Miguel County Sheriff's Office Deputies arrived to the location upon a request for welfare check.The car was located at the trailhead of the Deep Creek area; Israel's cause and manner of death are pending.
