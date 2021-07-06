Missing Ridgway resident Paul McElrea was located deceased the morning of Wednesday, July 7, according to information from the Ouray County Sheriff's Office.
McElrea, 52, had last been seen leaving his home on July 5, aboard his vintage Moto Guzzi motorcycle. He was known to frequent Red Mountain Pass.
The Ridgway Marshal's Office, Ouray County Sheriff's Office, Ouray Mountain Rescue and others organized a coordinated search. The Ouray Mountain Rescue team located McElrea's body at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The agencies did not immediately say where McElrea was found or provide a preliminary cause of death.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mr. McElrea's family and loved ones," the marshal's office said on its Facebook page.
This story updates an initial report that Mr. McElrea was being sought. It also corrects the spelling of his last name. The information from Ouray County officials came after the Montrose Daily Press' print deadline for Wednesday's edition.
