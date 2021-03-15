Montrose will host Steamboat Springs tonight in the Great 8 of the 4A state boys basketball tournament, with tip-off set for 6 p.m. at Lloyd McMillan Gym.
Both teams are 16-0 and vying for a spot in the Final Four. According to Colorado Preps, it’s Montrose’s first appearance in the quarterfinal game since 1992.
Montrose is led by starters Luke Hutto, Trey Reese, Fletcher Cheezum, Ashden Oberg and Jordan Jennings. All five have shown the ability to score, with the team averaging 57.3 points per contest.
The Sailors are led offensively by 6’8 Eric Pollert, who’s averaging 14.8 points and 8.5 rebounds. Jakob Kreissig, Steamboat’s second leading scorer, is averaging 11.4 points. As a team, the Sailors are averaging 57.9 points.
Gym capacity is 175, but only those who are given a game ticket may attend the game in-person — this includes parents and family members for players of both teams.
Previous Montrose playoff games have been live streamed on Montrose High School’s MHS Media Youtube page.
