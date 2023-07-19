Montrose Center for Arts readies for county fair

Are you ready for the Montrose County Fair and Rodeo?
Montrose Center for Arts is! The MCA is handling the art show component of the fair this year, assisting show superintendents, and with sponsorship help from Timberline Bank.
This year, there is a People’s Choice Award, a Mayor’s Choice Award and County Fair Choice Award, and a grand prize pot of $200, the latter thanks to Betty and Bob LaRose.
Second-place winners will receive a 2024 MCA membership.
Judges this year are Virginia Blackstock and Gary Reed; judging is July 25.
All people who enter their work into the art show will be entered into a raffle, to be drawn July 30, and the prize is a 2024 MCA membership.
On top of being able to see a wide range of art, created by artists at different skill levels, you can also check out demonstrations on July 26, 27, 28 and 29.
July 26: Susan Humphreys, digital art demo, 9 a.m. and Jackson Ordean, watercolor, at 1 p.m.
July 27: Jana Adams, alcohol ink, 10 a.m. and Marsha Norton, mixed media, 1 p.m.
July 28: Joyce Baker, cold wax, 9 a.m. and Mary Pat Ettinger, watercolor, 1 p.m.
July 29: Jodine Broscovack, watercolor, 10 a.m. and Jackson Ordean, watercolor, 2 p.m.
Finally, a silent auction is open from July 24 to 2 p.m. July 29, featuring an original painting by the late Montrose artist Bob DeJulio.
The Montrose County Fair and Rodeo takes place at the county fairgrounds, including the outdoor arena, Friendship Hall and Montrose County Event Center. It opens to the public on July 24. Full schedule at: https://montrosecountyfairandrodeo.com/schedule/
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone