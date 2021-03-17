Staff Report

The Montrose Center for the Arts announces the winners of the St. Patrick’s Day kids’ coloring contest, composed of entries from nine area schools. Winners will receive cash prizes at 10 a.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. at MCA, 11 S. Park Ave. The public is welcome to view the entries and browse the gallery. The coloring contest was launched as a means of encouraging young people in the arts, as well as to highlight the Montrose Center for the Arts.

Kindergarten:

First place — Madilynn Deonier, Lincoln Elementary (Delta)

Honorable mentions — Jiselle Lopez, Pope John Paul II Academy (Montrose) and Yareli Parez, Northside Elementary (Montrose)

First grade:

First place — Alicia Albertson, Oak Grove Elementary (Montrose)

Honorable mentions — Kambria Leadem, Northside Elementary and Aubrey Johnson, Pomona Elementary (Montrose)

Second grade:

First place — Piper Baines, Oak Grove Elementary (Montrose)

Honorable mentions — Mirra Toponce, Vision Charter School (Delta) and Wyatt Angelo, Garnet Mesa Elementary (Delta)

Third grade:

First place — Haze Navarro, Pomona Elementary

Honorable mentions — Sunny Guthrie, Garnet Mesa Elementary and Tegan Stark, home school (Montrose)

Fourth grade:

First place — Ava Godbe, Cottonwood Elementary (Montrose)

Honorable mentions — Elayna Valenzuela, Pomona Elementary and Allison Jaime-Mayorga, Northside Elementary

Fifth grade:

First place — Audrey Snyder, Oak Grove Elementary

Honorable mentions — Izabella Gonzales, Pomona Elementary and Tristen Cable, home school (Montrose).

Information from Maggie Ogilvie.

