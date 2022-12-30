Montrose Center for the Arts hosts ‘Treetastic!’ holiday tours

Montrose Center for the Arts is transforming into a true winter wonderland — Treetastic! is set to begin on Friday.
Treetastic! is an end-of-year joint fundraiser for local non-profit organizations and MCA.
Local businesses and non-profit organizations have decorated trees inside of Montrose Center for Arts. The public — as well as the businesses’ employees and customers, nonprofits’ volunteers and patrons are invited to come into MCA and cash-vote for their favorite tree with their donation.
Ballot boxes are at each tree. People may buy tokens with credit cards and put the tokens in the ballot boxes. Cash votes in excess of $500 will receive a form for tax filing.
Treetastic! kicks-off at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 with live music, holiday treats and everyone’s chance to view more than 20 trees.
Business sponsors
Alpine Bank, Fabula, Humana, Mother Earth, Spring Creek Chalet, The Dream Team and Timberline Bank.
Treetastic!’s partner non-profit organizations include:
Altrusa, Black Canyon Quilt Show, Community Options, Habitat for Humanity, Healing Collective, Montrose County Historical Society, Partners, Senior Community Care PACE, Stand with Ukraine, Valley Food Partnership and the Valley Symphony.
Montrose Center for Arts will be open during the Parade of Lights on Saturday, Dec. 3. Drop in for hot cider and to see Treetastic!
Treetastic! can also be toured during normal operating hours: Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Dec. 2 — 24.
Montrose Center for Arts will take the holidays up a notch each Saturday with live music, holiday treats and a unique shopping experience.
Montrose Center for Arts is available for rental – from small meetings to office parties, volunteer appreciation events, member’s only parties. Contact ann@mc4arts.com about details and availability.
Check out Montrose Center for Arts Facebook page for more information and photos of Treetastic! But remember — nothing will be like walking among the trees in the winter wonderland that is Treetastic!
