Montrose Center for the Arts hosts ‘Treetastic!’ holiday tours

Montrose Center for the Arts hosts ‘Treetastic!’ holiday tours. (Montrose Daily Press file photo)

Montrose Center for the Arts is transforming into a true winter wonderland — Treetastic! is set to begin on Friday.

Treetastic! is an end-of-year joint fundraiser for local non-profit organizations and MCA.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?