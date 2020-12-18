Montrose Christmas Meals, a tradition nearly two decades strong is taking a pause this year, because of ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and the risk that the state could shut down the commercial kitchen prep site volunteers usually use at the Montrose County Fairgrounds.
“We’re hoping the public will reach out to neighbors, friends and relatives and just try to take care of one another,” said Lexy Stevenson, who with her husband Norm coordinates the turkey dinner delivery every Christmas Day. The Stevensons and their volunteers usually deliver between 230 and 250 meals to those who can’t get out or have nowhere to go on Christmas.
The county was not able to guarantee use of Friendship Hall’s kitchen on Christmas, plus volunteers were concerned about working in close proximity to one another during prep.
“There were too many strikes against us. After many prayers we decided not to do it,” Stevenson said. 2020 will mark the first time since Boots and Linda Carpenter began the meal in 2003 that it will be canceled.
“That’s really disappointing, because I know there have been so many people who counted on us providing a nice meal for them,” Stevenson said, again calling on people to look out for their friends and neighbors.
She has also begun contacting people who signed up for a meal delivery last year to let them know; most have been understanding, she said.
Stevenson is grateful that Montrose Community Dinners was at least able to provide its annual Thanksgiving Day meal, albeit by delivery and pick-up only. But when she talked to fairgrounds management, kitchen-access could not be guaranteed.
“It was just too much of a gamble. But hopefully next year, we’ll be up and running and we’ll be happy we’re serving the people of Montrose,” Stevenson said.
Other Christmastime event cancelations:
• Rosemont Baptist Church has canceled its in-person Christmas events out of an abundance of caution. It’s Christmas Eve service will be online only, at 5:30 p.m. (rosemontbaptist.org) and all of its worship services will be online only for the rest of the year. The church also had to cancel its Christmas musical, which had been set for Friday night.
• Heroes for Kids, an annual event that paired about 20 needy children with members of law enforcement and public safety agencies for a sponsored shopping spree at Target, and meal at McDonalds, has also been canceled.
The reason is again because of safety concerns during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
