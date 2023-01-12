Montrose church invites community to river blessing

The Montrose Mission of the Orthodox Church is blessing the Uncompahgre River on Saturday, Jan. 14. Everyone is invited to the footbridge at Riverbottom Park to witness the blessing. (Courtesy photo)

The Montrose Mission of the Orthodox Church in America will bless the waters of the Uncompahgre River at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14,  by the footbridge in Baldridge (Riverbottom) Park. Everyone in the community is invited to participate.

Each year around Theophany, Jan. 6, when Christians around the world celebrate the baptism of Jesus Christ in the River Jordan, Orthodox congregations also bless "living" sources of water, including rivers, lakes, and streams. 



