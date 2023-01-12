Montrose church invites community to river blessing

The Montrose Mission of the Orthodox Church in America will bless the waters of the Uncompahgre River at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, by the footbridge in Baldridge (Riverbottom) Park. Everyone in the community is invited to participate.
Each year around Theophany, Jan. 6, when Christians around the world celebrate the baptism of Jesus Christ in the River Jordan, Orthodox congregations also bless "living" sources of water, including rivers, lakes, and streams.
In Colorado, Orthodox churches brave winter storms to bless the snowpack on Monarch Pass every January. This is the second year the new mission parish in Montrose will be blessing the Uncompahgre River.
Blessing the waters is our small effort to "take everything God gives us and offer it back to Him," said Fr. Benjamin Huggins, Rector of St. Andrew’s Orthodox Church in Delta.
According to Fr. Daniel Jones, the retired Rector of St. Andrew's, as Theophany is "the manifestation of God’s light" and the "revelation of the Trinity through the Baptism of the Lord," its "further significance" is that, "when Christ went down into the waters, … He also made clean the nature of the waters themselves. … Christ came not only to redeem man, but the entire creation."
Water rights, irrigation, and the Gunnison Tunnel are key components of Montrose’s modern history, and area ranchers and farmers have a special appreciation for the local watershed. The Montrose Mission hopes, in blessing those waters, to ask God's grace and mercy over the water that sustains the community.
The Colorado-wide blessing of the snowpack at the top of Monarch Pass will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16.
The Montrose Mission of the Orthodox Church (www.orthodoxmontrose.org) was founded in 2019 by Archbishop Benjamin of San Francisco and the Diocese of the West. It is a parish of the Orthodox Church in America, which is part of the worldwide Orthodox Church, the world’s second largest body of Christian believers.
Fr. Joseph Sharman, priest of the Montrose Mission, and his wife, Matushka Katherine (Aubrey) Sharman, are natives of Montrose and are excited to help establish the church in this community.
