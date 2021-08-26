Montrose church serves Chinle nation with sewing lessons

As part of its service to the Navajo people in Chinle, Arizona, the Montrose First Presbyterian Church recently hosted sewing lessons — and brought along supplies.
In Chinle, the Grace Fellowship Community Church had been closed for 13 months, until reopening in May. When those doors opened, Montrose First Presbyterian was there, in the form of Sandy Longmore and Sue Sharman, parishioners.
They made large grocery bags, using a design Melody Maskus of Friendship Quilters ha created, as well as a bowl for thread, pins and notions.
In July Sharman was able to travel to Chinle again, this time for three days of sewing with kids.
“We only had five students because of last minute planning. No matter, we enjoyed every minute of it,” said Sharman.
The kids made pillowcases, did some hand sewing and made the bowl that had been made with the adults the month before.
Sharman hopes these to be just a few of many trips in 2021, with her next trip planned for Aug. 30-31. In 2020 Sharman and her husband Don made eight trips to Chinle. She said they enjoy helping the Chinle nation in many ways, two of which include sewing and food deliveries. Often, they make day trips and travel 540 miles a day.
“I am so looking forward to it,” said Sharman.
FPC loves helping serve the Chinle nation and hopes to do so for many years to come. There are many opportunities to help; for more information, call 970-249-4732.
