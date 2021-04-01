The Montrose City Council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 6. Due to the COVID-19 emergency, this meeting will be held electronically and can be accessed at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_iyBCa6OCSzaP8ia-OUXVfA. 1) City Council meeting called to order by Mayor Barbara Bynum
2) The Pledge of Allegiance 3) Roll call by the City Clerk 4) CALL FOR PUBLIC COMMENT FOR NON-AGENDA ITEMS The “Call for Public Comment” agenda item is a time when concerned members of the community may publicly voice their concerns and discuss items of interest. No formal action will be taken on the matters raised during this time. Comments made during this time should be addressed to the council and pertain to matters of at least general importance to the city and its operations.Neither City Council nor city staff are expected to respond or engage in discussion or debate. Personal attacks and disagreements, personnel and employment matters, the use of profanity or ethnic, racial or gender-oriented slurs are prohibited, as is any “disorderly conduct” which violates state or local law and shall not be permitted.
5) APPROVAL OF MINUTES (5 minutes) City Council consideration of the minutes of the March 11, 2021 special City Council meeting, the March 15, 2021 special City Council meeting, and the March 16, 2021 regular City Council meeting.
6) ACKNOWLEDGEMENT OF CITY COUNCILOR ROY ANDERSON Mayor Barbara Bynum will acknowledge City Councilor Roy Anderson for his service to the Montrose Community.
7) APPOINTMENT OF MAYOR AND MAYOR PRO TEM Mayor Barbara Bynum will preside over the selection of Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem for the 2021-2022 mayoral term.
8) PRESENTATION TO OUTGOING MAYOR Mayor Pro Tem Doug Glaspell will acknowledge Mayor Barbara Bynum for her contributions as Mayor of the City of Montrose from April 2020 to April 2021.
9) COLORADO YURT BUSINESS EXPANSION PROJECT INTO THE COLORADO OUTDOORS URBAN RENEWAL AUTHORITY PROJECT AREA (15 minutes) City Council consideration of a business expansion incentives and development agreement between the City of Montrose and The Secret Creek Group, LLC d/b/a Colorado Yurt Company, to include permit fee and utility abatements, Office of Business & Tourism "Made in Montrose marketing assistance,” and horizontal site/infrastructure improvements. Action: Accept public comment. Consider making a motion to approve a business expansion incentives and development agreement between the City of Montrose and The Secret Creek Group, LLC d/b/a Colorado Yurt Company, to include permit fee and utility abatements, Office of Business & Tourism "Made in Montrose marketing assistance," and horizontal site/infrastructure improvements as presented.
10) NEW TAVERN LIQUOR LICENSE - WILD HORSE WINE & WHISKEY, LLC (15 minutes) City Council consideration of a new Tavern liquor license at 439 E. Main Street for Wild Horse Wine & Whiskey, LLC, doing business as Wild Horse Wine & Whiskey, LLC, for consumption on the licensed premises. Staff: City Attorney Stephen Alcorn Action: Hold a hearing. Consider making a motion to approve a new Tavern liquor license for Wild Horse Wine & Whiskey, LLC, doing business as Wild Horse Wine & Whiskey, LLC, for consumption on the licensed premises as presented.
11) NEW LODGING & ENTERTAINMENT LIQUOR LICENSE - PRECEDENCE PRODUCTIONS (15 minutes) City Council consideration of a new Lodging & Entertainment liquor license at 511 E. Main Street for Precedence Productions, doing business as Precedence Productions, for consumption on the licensed premises. Staff: City Attorney Stephen Alcorn Action: Hold a hearing. Consider making a motion to approve a new Lodging & Entertainment liquor license at 511 E. Main Street for Precedence Productions, doing business as Precedence Productions, for consumption on the licensed premises as presented.
12) ORDINANCE 2530 - SECOND READING (10 Minutes) City Council consideration of Ordinance 2530 on second reading, an Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Montrose, Colorado, vacating three rights-of-way within the City of Montrose. Staff: City Engineer Scott Murphy Action: Accept public comment. Consider making a motion to adopt Ordinance 2530 on second reading as presented.
13) ORDINANCE 2531 - SECOND READING (10 minutes) City Council consideration of Ordinance 2531 on second reading, an Ordinance of the City of Montrose, Colorado, amending the zoning district designation of Lot 1 of the Stover Minor Subdivision Property Rezone Map from "P" Public District to "I-1" Light Industrial District and Lot 2 and Lot 3 of the Stover Minor Subdivision Property Rezone Map from "P" Public District to "B-2" Highway Commercial District.
Staff: Senior Planner Amy Sharp Action: Accept public comment. Consider making a motion to adopt Ordinance 2531 on second reading as presented.
14) VALLEY RANCH ADDITION NORTH ANNEXATION (15 minutes) City Council will hold a hearing on the annexation of the Valley Ranch Addition North. Staff: Senior Planner Amy Sharp Resolution 2021-05: City Council consideration of Resolution 2021-05, Findings of Fact for the annexation of the Valley Ranch Addition North. Action: Accept public comment. Consider making a motion to adopt Resolution 2021-05 as presented.
Ordinance 2532 - First Reading: City Council consideration of Ordinance 2532 on first reading, an Ordinance of the City of Montrose, Colorado for the annexation of the Valley Ranch Addition North. Action: Hold a hearing. Consider making a motion to pass Ordinance 2532 on first reading as presented. Regular City Council
15) ORDINANCE 2533 - FIRST READING (10 minutes) City Council consideration of Ordinance 2533 on first reading, an Ordinance of the City of Montrose, Colorado, providing for the zoning of the Valley Ranch Addition North as "R-3A" Medium High Density District and "R-2" Low Density District. Staff: Senior Planner Amy Sharp Action: Hold a hearing. Consider making a motion to pass Ordinance 2533 on first reading as presented.
16) VALLEY RANCH ADDITION SOUTH ANNEXATION (15 minutes) City Council will hold a hearing on the annexation of the Valley Ranch Addition South. Staff: Senior Planner Amy Sharp Resolution 2021-06: City Council consideration of Resolution 2021-06, Findings of Fact for the annexation of the Valley Ranch Addition South. Action: Accept public comment. Consider making a motion to adopt Resolution 2021-06 as presented. Ordinance 2534 - First Reading: City Council consideration of Ordinance 2534 on first reading, an Ordinance of the City of Montrose, Colorado for the annexation of the Valley Ranch Addition South. Action: Hold a hearing. Consider making a motion to pass Ordinance 2534 on first reading as presented.
17) ORDINANCE 2535 - FIRST READING (10 minutes) City Council consideration of Ordinance 2535 on first reading, an Ordinance of the City of Montrose, Colorado, providing for the zoning of the Valley Ranch Addition South as "R-1" Very Low Density District. Staff: Senior Planner Amy Sharp Action: Hold a hearing. Consider making a motion to pass Ordinance 2535 on first reading as presented.
18) HIGHWAY 50 ADDITION ANNEXATION (15 minutes) City Council will hold a hearing on the annexation of the Highway 50 Addition. Staff: Senior Planner Amy Sharp Resolution 2021-07: City Council consideration of Resolution 2021-07, Findings of Fact for the annexation of the Highway 50 Addition. Action: Accept public comment. Consider making a motion to adopt Resolution 2021-07 as presented.
Ordinance 2536 - First Reading: City Council consideration of Ordinance 2536 on first reading, an Ordinance of the City of Montrose, Colorado for the annexation of the Highway 50 Addition. Action: Hold a hearing. Consider making a motion to pass Ordinance 2536 on first reading as presented.
19) ORDINANCE 2537 - FIRST READING (10 minutes) City Council consideration of Ordinance 2537 on first reading, an Ordinance of the City of Montrose, Colorado, providing for the zoning of the Highway 50 Addition as "B-2" Highway Commercial District. Staff: Senior Planner Amy Sharp Action: Hold a hearing. Consider making a motion to pass Ordinance 2537 on first reading as presented.
20) ORDINANCE 2538 - FIRST READING (10 Minutes) City Council consideration of Ordinance 2538 on first reading, an Ordinance of the City of Montrose, Colorado, amending the zoning district designation of Lot 1 of Cedar View East Minor Subdivision from "R-6" Medium Density/Manufactured Housing District to "B-3" General Commercial District. Staff: Senior Planner Amy Sharp Action: Hold a hearing. Consider making a motion to pass Ordinance 2538 on first reading as presented.
21) ORDINANCE 2539 - FIRST READING (10 Minutes) City Council consideration of Ordinance 2539 on first reading, an Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Montrose, Colorado, vacating a right-of-way along N. 2nd Street within the City of Montrose. Staff: Senior Planner Amy Sharp Action: Hold a hearing. Consider making a motion to adopt Ordinance 2539 on first reading as presented.
22) ASBESTOS ABATEMENT CONTRACT AWARD (10 minutes) City Council consideration of the award of a contract in the amount of $83,202.72, with an owners contingency of $12,480, to Acumen Environmental Services for asbestos abatement at 931 N. Park Avenue. Staff: Public Works Manager Jim Scheid Action: Accept public comment. Consider making a motion to award a contract in the amount of $83,202.72, with an owners contingency of $12,480.00, to Acumen Environmental Services as presented. Regular City Council Meeting
23) STAFF REPORTS
24) YOUTH CITY COUNCIL COMMENTS
25) CITY COUNCIL COMMENTS
26) MOTION TO ADJOURN
Zoom Meeting Details https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_iyBCa6OCSzaP8ia-OUXVfA Join by Phone: 1-253-215-8782; Webinar ID: 821 4909 3156.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.