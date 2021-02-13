Montrose City Council Agenda

The Montrose City Council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16. Meetings are being held electronically and can be accessed at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rsgxMIJ_Qz6chVGsJ8Uyhw.
To join by phone: 1-669-900-9128; 1-253-215-8782; 1-346-248-7799; 1-646-558-8656; 1-301-715-8592; 1-312-626-6799. Webinar ID: 853-6198-9930.
The 11p.m. rule will be enforced. All agenda items scheduled and noticed to be heard today must begin prior to 11p.m. or they will be rescheduled.
1) City Council meeting called to order by Mayor Barbara Bynum
2) The Pledge of Allegiance
3) Roll call by the City Clerk
4) JIM AUSTIN DAY — JOINT CITY / COUNTY PROCLAMATION
5) CALL FOR PUBLIC COMMENT FOR NON-AGENDA ITEMS
The “Call for Public Comment” agenda item is a time when concerned members of the community may publicly voice their concerns and discuss items of interest. Please note that no formal action will be taken on the matters raised during this time. Comments made during this time should be addressed to the Council and pertain to matters of at least general importance to the city and its operations. Please be aware that neither City Council nor city staff are expected to respond or engage in discussion or debate.
Personal attacks and disagreements, personnel and employment matters, the use of profanity or ethnic, racial or gender-oriented slurs are prohibited, as is any “disorderly conduct” which violates state or local law and shall not be permitted.
6) APPROVAL OF MINUTES
7) FERMENTED MALT BEVERAGE LICENSE TRANSFER — ALTA #6126 (10 minutes) City Council consideration of the transfer of a Fermented Malt Beverage license at 938 S. Townsend Avenue from Pester Marketing Company, doing business as Alta #6126, to CF Altitude LLC, doing business as Alta #6126, for consumption off of the licensed premises. Staff: City Attorney Stephen Alcorn Action: Accept public comment. Consider making a motion to approve the transfer of a Fermented Malt Beverage license at 938 S. Townsend Avenue from Pester Marketing Company, doing business as Alta #6126, to CF Altitude LLC, doing business as Alta #6126, for consumption off of the licensed premises as presented.
8) AUTOMATED METER INFRASTRUCTURE SOFTWARE UPGRADE (10 minutes) City Council consideration of the upgrade of the Automated Meter Infrastructure (AMI) software to a Software as a Service (SaaS) Purchase Order with National Meter and Automation (Badger Meter) and the award of the purchase to Mountain States Pipe and Supply in the amount of $85,663.00. Staff: Utilities Manager David Bries Action: Accept public comment. Consider making a motion to approve the upgrade of the Automated Meter Infrastructure (AMI) software to a Software as a Service (SaaS) Purchase Order with National Meter and Automation (Badger Meter) and the award of the purchase to Mountain States Pipe and Supply in the amount of $85,663.00 as presented.
9) STAFF REPORTS A) Sales, Use, and Excise Tax Report (5 minutes) Staff: Finance Director Shani Wittenberg B) Fourth Quarter Budget Review (5 minutes) Staff: Finance Director Shani Wittenberg
10) CITY COUNCIL COMMENTS
11) MOTION TO ADJOURN
