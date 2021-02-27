Montrose City Council Agenda

The Montrose City Council will meet virtually at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 2.
Due to the COVID-19 emergency, this meeting will be held electronically and can be accessed at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Ui7VDVlbQC-YcTM7_DvkOQ.
1) City Council meeting called to order by Mayor Barbara Bynum
2) The Pledge of Allegiance
3) Roll call by the City Clerk
4) VOLUNTEERS OF AMERICA DAY PROCLAMATION
5) CALL FOR PUBLIC COMMENT FOR NON-AGENDA ITEMS
The “Call for Public Comment” agenda item is a time when concerned members of the community may publicly voice their concerns and discuss items of interest. Please note that no formal action will be taken on the matters raised during this time. Comments made during this time should be addressed to the Council and pertain to matters of at least general importance to the City and its operations. Please be aware that neither City Council nor City staff are expected to respond or engage in discussion or debate. Personal attacks and disagreements, personnel and employment matters, the use of profanity or ethnic, racial or gender-oriented slurs are prohibited, as is any “disorderly conduct” which violates state or local law and shall not be permitted.
6) APPROVAL OF MINUTES (5 minutes) City Council consideration of the minutes of the February 16, 2021 regular City Council meeting. Staff: City Clerk Lisa DelPiccolo Action: Consider making a motion to approve the minutes of the February 16, 2021 regular City Council meeting as presented.
7) NEW HOTEL AND RESTAURANT LIQUOR LICENSE (10 minutes) City Council consideration of a new Hotel and Restaurant liquor license with optional premises at 1350 Birch Street for The City of Montrose - A Municipal Corporation, doing business as The Rusty Putter, for consumption on the licensed premises. Staff: City Attorney Stephen Alcorn Action: Hold a hearing. Consider making a motion to approve a new Hotel and Restaurant liquor license with options premises at 1350 Birch Street for The City of Montrose - A Municipal Corporation, doing business as The Rusty Putter, for consumption on the licensed premises.
8) ORDINANCE 2527 - FIRST READING (10 Minutes) City Council consideration of Ordinance 2527 on first reading, an Ordinance of the City of Montrose, Colorado, granting and authorizing the conveyance of an interest in City-owned real estate pursuant to §1-9-2 of the Official Code of the City of Montrose (Woodgate Road Realignment). Staff: City Engineer Scott Murphy Action: Hold a hearing. Consider making a motion to pass Ordinance 2527 on first reading as presented.
9) ORDINANCE 2528 - FIRST READING (10 minutes) City Council consideration of Ordinance 2528 on first reading, an ordinance of the City of Montrose, Colorado, amending the zoning district designation of Lot 1 of the RDMJK Woodgate Property Rezone Map from "B-2", Highway Commercial District, “R-2”, Low Density District, and “R-1b”, Small Estate District to “B-3”, General Commercial District; and Lots 2 and 3 of the RDMJK Woodgate Property Rezone Map from “R-2”, Low Density District and “R-1B”, Small Estate District to “B-2”, Highway Commercial District. Staff: Senior Planner Amy Sharp Action: Hold a hearing. Consider making a motion to pass Ordinance 2528 on first reading as presented.
10) COLORADO OUTDOORS AMENDED PLANNED DEVELOPMENT NO. 2 - PRELIMINARY PD PLAT (15 minutes) City Council consideration of the Colorado Outdoors Amended Planned Development No. 2 - preliminary planned development plat. Staff: Senior Planner Amy Sharp Action: Accept public comment. Consider making a motion to approve the Colorado Outdoors Amended Planned Development No. 2 - preliminary planned development plat. Regular City Council Meeting 3/2/2021 Page 3
11) COLORADO OUTDOORS AMENDED PLANNED DEVELOPMENT NO. 2 - FINAL PD PLAT (5 minutes) City Council consideration of the Colorado Outdoors Amended Planned Development No. 2 - final planned development plat. Staff: Senior Planner Amy Sharp Action: Accept public comment. Consider making a motion to approve the Colorado Outdoors Amended Planned Development No. 2 - final planned development plat.
12) BASECAMP PRELIMINARY PLANNED DEVELOPMENT (15 minutes) City Council consideration of the Basecamp Preliminary Planned Development. Staff: Senior Planner Amy Sharp Action: Accept public comment. Consider making a motion to approve the Basecamp Preliminary Planned Development.
13) BASECAMP FINAL PLANNED DEVELOPMENT (5 minutes) City Council consideration of the Basecamp Final Planned Development. Staff: Senior Planner Amy Sharp Action: Accept public comment. Consider making a motion to approve the Basecamp Final Planned Development.
14) BASECAMP PRELIMINARY PLAT (10 minutes) City Council consideration of the Basecamp Preliminary Plat. Staff: Senior Planner Amy Sharp Action: Accept public comment. Consider making a motion to approve the Basecamp Preliminary Plat expressly conditioned upon City staff ensuring that all policies, regulations, ordinance and municipal code provisions are met and that the Applicant adequately addressed all of staff's concerns prior to the execution of the Final Plat. The City staff is not authorized by this approval to execute the Final Plat prior to all conditions being satisfied.
15) RESOLUTION 2021-02 (5 minutes) City Council consideration of Resolution 2021-02, setting April 6, 2021 as the hearing date for the annexation of the Valley Ranch Addition North. Staff: Senior Planner Amy Sharp Action: Accept public comment. Consider making a motion to adopt Resolution 2021-02 as presented.
16) RESOLUTION 2021-03 (5 minutes) City Council consideration of Resolution 2021-03, setting April 6, 2021 as the hearing date for the annexation of the Valley Ranch Addition South. Staff: Senior Planner Amy Sharp Regular City Council Meeting 3/2/2021 Page 4 Action: Accept public comment. Consider making a motion to adopt Resolution 2021-03 as presented.
17) RESOLUTION 2021-04 (5 minutes) City Council consideration of Resolution 2021-04, setting April 6, 2021 as the hearing date for the annexation of the Highway 50 Addition. Staff: Senior Planner Amy Sharp Action: Accept public comment. Consider making a motion to adopt Resolution 2021-04 as presented.
18) MONTROSE PUBLIC SAFETY COMPLEX CONSTRUCTION AUTHORIZATION (10 minutes) City Council consideration of the authorization of $16,212,884.00 to be used for the construction of the Montrose Public Safety Complex (MPSC). Staff: Public Works Manager Jim Scheid Action: Accept public comment. Consider making a motion to authorize $16,212,884.00 to be used for construction of the Montrose Public Safety Complex (MPSC) as presented.
19) ORDINANCE 2529 - FIRST READING (10 minutes) City Council consideration of Ordinance 2529 on first reading, an Ordinance of the City of Montrose, Colorado, vacating a right of way deemed surplus (S. First Street, Public Safety Complex). Staff: Public Works Manager Jim Scheid Action: Hold a hearing. Consider making a motion to pass Ordinance 2529 on first reading as presented.
20) CONTRACT AMENDMENT AUTHORIZATION (5 minutes) City Council consideration of an amendment to a contract with Huddleston-Berry Engineering and Testing to add Construction Material Testing for the Montrose Public Safety Complex for the not to exceed amount of $205,950.00. Staff: Public Works Manager Jim Scheid Action: Accept public comment. Consider making a motion to approve an amendment to a contract with Huddleston-Berry Engineering and Testing for the not to exceed amount of $205,950.00 as presented.
21) EQUIPMENT PURCHASE RECOMMENDATION (5 minutes) City Council consideration of the purchase of one Vogele asphalt paving machine from Honnen Equipment of Grand Junction for the total purchase price of $169,924.00. Staff: Public Works Manager Jim Scheid Action: Accept public comment. Consider making a motion to approve the purchase of one Vogele asphalt paving machine from Honnen Equipment for the total purchase price of $169,924.00 as presented. Regular City Council Meeting 3/2/2021 Page 5
22) STAFF REPORTS
23) YOUTH CITY COUNCIL COMMENTS
24) CITY COUNCIL COMMENTS
25) MOTION TO ADJOURN
Zoom Meeting Details https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Ui7VDVlbQC-YcTM7_DvkOQ Or join by phone: 1-669-900-9128; 1-253-215-8782; 1-346-248-7799; 1-646-558-8656; 1-301-715-8592; 1-312-626-6799. Webinar ID: 817 7197 2469.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.